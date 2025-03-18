Mark Zuckerberg Has Been Caught Eyeing Lauren Sanchez More Than Once

In January 2025, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez wasn't afraid to show a little skin at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg definitely took notice. Granted, Sanchez has definitely worn even more inappropriate outfits in her time. However, this one arguably got people talking the most, largely due to the fact that Zuckerberg was caught staring.

"I would hate for this picture of Mark Zuckerberg staring down the shirt of Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez during Donald Trump's inauguration to go viral," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Would be such a shame for Zuck," they added, likely alluding to the fact that Zuckerberg is married to pediatrician Priscilla Chan (who was sitting right beside him, by the way). Another X user remarked that Zuckerberg appeared "ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos' fiancée at the inauguration. Bro caught sneaking in a peek in 4K." Someone also cheekily noted that there was "no need to fact check" if that's what Zuckerberg was actually doing, referencing Meta's controversial decision to end its fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram.

I would hate for this picture of Mark Zuckerberg staring down the shirt of Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez during Donald Trump's inauguration to go viral. Would be such a shame for Zuck. pic.twitter.com/6NCeFH2Oho — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025

Still, others maintain that Zuckerberg was simply the victim of a poorly-timed photo. And while we suppose this could be the case, Zuckerberg's later decision to make a saucy grand gesture for Chan's 40th birthday seemed to prove he had a lot to make up for. Not only that, but the inauguration wouldn't be the last time the Facebook co-founder was seemingly caught admiring Sanchez's looks.