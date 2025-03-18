Mark Zuckerberg Has Been Caught Eyeing Lauren Sanchez More Than Once
In January 2025, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez wasn't afraid to show a little skin at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg definitely took notice. Granted, Sanchez has definitely worn even more inappropriate outfits in her time. However, this one arguably got people talking the most, largely due to the fact that Zuckerberg was caught staring.
"I would hate for this picture of Mark Zuckerberg staring down the shirt of Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez during Donald Trump's inauguration to go viral," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Would be such a shame for Zuck," they added, likely alluding to the fact that Zuckerberg is married to pediatrician Priscilla Chan (who was sitting right beside him, by the way). Another X user remarked that Zuckerberg appeared "ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos' fiancée at the inauguration. Bro caught sneaking in a peek in 4K." Someone also cheekily noted that there was "no need to fact check" if that's what Zuckerberg was actually doing, referencing Meta's controversial decision to end its fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram.
Still, others maintain that Zuckerberg was simply the victim of a poorly-timed photo. And while we suppose this could be the case, Zuckerberg's later decision to make a saucy grand gesture for Chan's 40th birthday seemed to prove he had a lot to make up for. Not only that, but the inauguration wouldn't be the last time the Facebook co-founder was seemingly caught admiring Sanchez's looks.
Mark Zuckerberg was caught 'liking' Lauren Sanchez's Instagram photos
If it hadn't been for Zuckerberg's alleged roving eye at the inauguration, it's unlikely anyone would have batted an eye when he "liked" one of Lauren Sanchez's glamour shots on Instagram. But after he was seemingly caught sneaking a look in person, the internet couldn't help but keep making jokes at the tech billionaire's expense once people noticed that he had been checking out photos of Sanchez in her Starlight Ball gown.
"ZUUUUCKKK NOOOOO LIKES ARE PUBLIC ON INSTAGRAMMM," one X user wrote, sharing a screenshot showing that Zuckerberg had liked Sanchez's ball gown post. (Some pointed out that Zuckerberg probably knows that, given that he owns Instagram.) They also replied to a post showing that Sanchez had liked one of Zuckerberg's MMA training photos, joking, "Jezz [Bezos] check her DMs. Now." Speaking of jokes, other commenters definitely had some as well. "Will Zuck lose his Amazon Prime?" one user asked. "You guys are literally gonna get him killed by his wife lmao," another wrote. Someone else simply posted a screenshot from the final scene of "The Social Network," in which Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) sadly sends a friend request to his ex-girlfriend and repeatedly refreshes the page.
The gag even made its way to Sanchez's Instagram itself. In the original post in question, one user commented, "Zuckerberg wishes." In a follow-up post offering another look at Sanchez's gown, someone else commented with a GIF of Zuckerberg awkwardly drinking a bottle of water.