Mark Zuckerberg's Saucy Grand Gesture For Priscilla Chan's 40th Proves He Has A Lot To Make Up For

Designated "wife guy" Mark Zuckerberg has once again used his opulent wealth to shower Priscilla Chan with more praise and presents than is comfortable. One of the weird things about the marriage between Chan and Zuckerberg is his compulsion to celebrate her in strange ways — like the seven-foot statue he had made in her likeness. So it tracks that for Chan's 40th birthday party, Zuckerberg went all out and over the top with a well-orchestrated performance ripping off Benson Boone's Grammys routine, dramatic costume changes and all (although Zuckerberg's was certainly not as flawless).

Even though he has made it a point to make Chan a pillar in his life, Zuckerberg's recent dramatic transformation has come with some major pivots. The social media guru has flip-flopped on previous political positions — where he once criticized Donald Trump, now that Trump is in his second White House term, Zuckerberg has been singing his praises. This alone could be adding tension to his marriage, but there's also the issue of Zuckerberg's recent wandering eye. While he and Chan attended a major Trump event, Zuckerberg got caught staring down the wrong blouse, and it could be coming back to haunt him — and perhaps that's why he's going all out to impress Chan.

