Cosmetic Or Genetics? One Of Nicole Kidman's Features Sparked Major Plastic Surgery Rumors

To find out whether there's any truth in the gossip of Kidman going under the knife or whether it really is all down to good genes and self-care, The List decided to consult with an expert. As plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman exclusively shared, there's a much simpler explanation as to why Nicole Kidman's earlobes look they way they do. He claims it's likely a result of her penchant for wearing large, heavy earrings. "Earlobes are made of soft tissue with little support, making them prone to stretching, thinning, or even tearing over time from consistent weight," he said. Furthermore, Dr. Kopelman explained that while cosmetic procedures like facelifts can affect the appearance of someone's earlobes, "they're unlikely to be the primary cause unless the surgery was poorly executed."

Advertisement

Dr. Kopelman added that it's common for earlobes to appear to hang lower as someone ages, as skin loses elasticity over time. According to a WebMD post reviewed by one Dr. Jennifer Robinson, this same phenomenon can sometimes be seen in the noses of older individuals, as well. So, whether it's intentional or not, those harping on Kidman's ears seem to be partaking in a bit of ageism more than anything else. Is it technically possible that plastic surgery was involved in changing how Kidman's ears look? Sure, but we also don't really have any reason not to take the "Paddington" star at her word when she says she's never gone under the knife. As Dr. Kopelman concluded, "Without direct examination, my professional opinion is that heavy earrings, possibly combined with aging, are the main cause of these changes."

Advertisement