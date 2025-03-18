Cosmetic Or Genetics? One Of Nicole Kidman's Features Sparked Major Plastic Surgery Rumors
From "Batman Forever" to "Moulin Rouge!" to "Lioness" and beyond, Nicole Kidman has had a stunning transformation over the course of her career. Not only that, but she's looked incredible while doing it. The Academy Award-winning actress has sported a number of daring outfits over the years, including some iconic red-carpet looks we can't stop staring at. However, Kidman has also had to contend with major plastic surgery rumors, with onlookers hyper-focusing on one of her features in particular as "proof."
Plenty of people have taken notice of the fact that Kidman's earlobes appear to hang lower than they used to, with some speculating that it must be a side effect of a cosmetic procedure. "The effect occurs when the earlobe is pulled downward, often revealing that a facelift has been performed, plastic surgeon Mark Solomos Mark told the Daily Mail. "[It's] typically a result of poor surgical technique." Notably, however, Kidman herself has denied even having plastic surgery, telling Marie Claire in early 2013 that her experience with cosmetic medicine goes no further than a brief time receiving Botox injections, which she says she now regrets. The then-45-year-old Kidman added that her youthful appearance came down to a lot of self-discipline. "I wear sunscreen, I don't smoke and I take care of myself, and I am proud to say that," the actress said, adding, "I believe in being physically fit. That's how I was raised."
Nicole Kidman's earlobes have a very simple explanation
To find out whether there's any truth in the gossip of Kidman going under the knife or whether it really is all down to good genes and self-care, The List decided to consult with an expert. As plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman exclusively shared, there's a much simpler explanation as to why Nicole Kidman's earlobes look they way they do. He claims it's likely a result of her penchant for wearing large, heavy earrings. "Earlobes are made of soft tissue with little support, making them prone to stretching, thinning, or even tearing over time from consistent weight," he said. Furthermore, Dr. Kopelman explained that while cosmetic procedures like facelifts can affect the appearance of someone's earlobes, "they're unlikely to be the primary cause unless the surgery was poorly executed."
Dr. Kopelman added that it's common for earlobes to appear to hang lower as someone ages, as skin loses elasticity over time. According to a WebMD post reviewed by one Dr. Jennifer Robinson, this same phenomenon can sometimes be seen in the noses of older individuals, as well. So, whether it's intentional or not, those harping on Kidman's ears seem to be partaking in a bit of ageism more than anything else. Is it technically possible that plastic surgery was involved in changing how Kidman's ears look? Sure, but we also don't really have any reason not to take the "Paddington" star at her word when she says she's never gone under the knife. As Dr. Kopelman concluded, "Without direct examination, my professional opinion is that heavy earrings, possibly combined with aging, are the main cause of these changes."