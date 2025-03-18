Has Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Had A Nose Job? Our Expert Weighs In
Even as Elon Musk made his presence known in the world of American politics via his obsession with President Donald Trump, he'll also be forever known for his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes. The two began a romantic relationship in 2018, with Grimes giving birth to their first child in 2020. They had a second child via surrogate in 2021, and broke up in 2022 — but had one more kid together in 2023.
The duo have communicated through and argued it out on X, (particularly regarding their tragic custody battle over those kids), with Musk even weighing in on Grimes' ideas for plastic surgery. In August 2022, the performer asked her X followers if anyone had experience with elf ear modifications. "Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life," she wrote. Musk was one of the people who responded, advising, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."
Despite posting a photo of herself with bandages wrapped around her head just a month later on the same platform, all elf-ear images the singer has since posted are of the faux variety. But those bandages, along with a second tweet talking about writing songs in the plastic surgery clinic, had everyone talking about what Grimes might have actually done. Thanks to the expert opinion of a board-certified plastic surgeon, we can safely rule out a nose job.
Her nose has looked the same since 2013
Grimes has not been shy about tweaks to her physical appearance, or talking about surgery to create those changes. In August 2022, after asking for followers' opinions about potential surgeries, the "Oblivion" singer remarked on X, "Sorry if weird 2 discuss this openly, just seems unhealthy how every1 in media hides body mods, then ppl feel self-conscious." She also shared, "I will keep my nose," a declaration to which she has remained true.
In an exclusive interview, The List asked Dr. Brian Reagan, MD, FACS, Board-Certified plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, CA, what his expert opinion was about the possibility that Grimes has had a rhinoplasty. He examined images of the artist from over the years, and came to the conclusion that it looks the same. "As I can see by taking a closer look at her ... [it] does not appear that she's had any work done. Looking at her nose, she has a rather wide nasal tip and it continues to be so through the photos."
Grimes appeared at the Webby Awards in New York City in May 2013 (above, left), and at the Time 100 AI Impact Awards in Dubai in February 2025 (above, right), almost a dozen years apart, and her nose does look pretty much identical in both photos. As for those bandages and plastic surgery clinic stay in 2022, several folks speculated that it might have been a facelift.