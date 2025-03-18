Has Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Had A Nose Job? Our Expert Weighs In

Even as Elon Musk made his presence known in the world of American politics via his obsession with President Donald Trump, he'll also be forever known for his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes. The two began a romantic relationship in 2018, with Grimes giving birth to their first child in 2020. They had a second child via surrogate in 2021, and broke up in 2022 — but had one more kid together in 2023.

Advertisement

The duo have communicated through and argued it out on X, (particularly regarding their tragic custody battle over those kids), with Musk even weighing in on Grimes' ideas for plastic surgery. In August 2022, the performer asked her X followers if anyone had experience with elf ear modifications. "Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life," she wrote. Musk was one of the people who responded, advising, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

Despite posting a photo of herself with bandages wrapped around her head just a month later on the same platform, all elf-ear images the singer has since posted are of the faux variety. But those bandages, along with a second tweet talking about writing songs in the plastic surgery clinic, had everyone talking about what Grimes might have actually done. Thanks to the expert opinion of a board-certified plastic surgeon, we can safely rule out a nose job.

Advertisement