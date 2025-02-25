Who Is Elon Musk's Ex Grimes?

There are plenty of strange things about Elon Musk that everyone ignores, but there are plenty that make headlines, too. He is the richest man who's ever lived. He's parlayed that influence into a role in the second Donald Trump administration, where he seems to be slashing and burning the government at will, canceling programs he doesn't like and gutting offices in an attempt to root out anything related to DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).

Advertisement

In other words, Musk is one of the most controversial figures on the planet. If you check the reply section of his incendiary X account, however, you may find missives from Grimes, born Claire Boucher. Musk's pop star ex-girlfriend frequently resorts to tweeting at him in a desperate attempt to make contact, such as in February 2025, when she begged the billionaire to respond regarding a "medical crisis" one of their children was undergoing. "he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap," she wrote (via People).

Grimes is very online. For example, when Musk appeared to make a Nazi salute on stage on the day of Trump's inauguration, she wrote, "I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting." So ... who is Grimes, Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend? Read on to find out.

Advertisement