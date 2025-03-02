5 Times Elon Musk Took His Obsession With Trump Way Too Far

Elon Musk's status as an avid Donald Trump supporter naturally leads many people to forget that, once upon a time, he wasn't as open about his political views. While speaking at a Vanity Fair event in 2015, the Tesla CEO asserted that he steered clear of politics for the most part and mostly only showed an interest in matters that would affect his many businesses. Privately, though, Musk donated money to both Republican and Democratic candidates in various positions over the years. In fact, according to the Washington Post, the SpaceX co-founder donated to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Ahead of voters heading to the polls, the tech billionaire even criticized Trump during a chat with CNBC, reasoning simply, "I feel a bit stronger that he is not the right guy."

Musk added, "He doesn't seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States." Additionally, the divisive businessman agreed with many of Clinton's proposed policies. Despite everything, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022 to proclaim that the platform wouldn't veer in any political direction, writing, "For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally." However, Musk's mostly apolitical stance went out the window in July 2024 following Trump's Pennsylvania rally shooting. Only minutes after the shocking events transpired, he took to X to confirm that he was fully backing the Republican candidate. Musk followed his endorsement with months of cringey behavior, leading everyone to believe that he wanted to be known as Trump's number-one fan.

