9 Controversial Moments That Will Always Haunt Tila Tequila

It's no secret that the 2000s were a particularly difficult time to be a person in the public eye. That decade saw the rise of gossip blogs, the proliferation of camera phones, the heydays of Perez Hilton and TMZ, and the very public downfalls of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan. The 2000s were the wild west of reality TV, elevating all sorts of kooky characters to national fame. Suddenly, people were famous just for being famous, and there were tons of shows on the air that chronicled antics that would've been unthinkable just a few years earlier.

One figure who emerged out of that cultural stew was Tila Tequila, a pint-sized singer who made a name for herself in the pages of Playboy and on the online wasteland that was Myspace.com. The now-defunct social network encouraged users to amass as many friends as possible, and Tequila turned her willingness to be open about her life online into a reality-television empire. For a few years there, it was impossible to avoid her; every time you turned on the television or visited your favorite blog, she'd be acting up again.

In the years since she first got famous, Tequila has been involved in a series of scandals that have continued to follow her everywhere. For example, she's angered homophobes and the queer community for the same show, courted online Nazis, and angered real-life rap fans. These are the controversial moments that will always haunt Tila Tequila.

