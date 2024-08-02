In the early 2000s, social media was in its infancy, dominated by the now-defunct platform known as MySpace. While MySpace proved to be the launching pad for numerous future stars — including makeup-loving influencer Jeffree Starr, comedian Dane cook, and British singer Lily Allen — at the top of the pyramid stood model and singer Tila Tequila. Deemed to be the most popular person on MySpace, she parlayed that internet fame into TV stardom cloaked in controversy when she was tapped to be the central figure in television's first bisexual dating show, MTV's "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila."

For a while, she was a ubiquitous figure in the pop-culture landscape, regularly appearing on TV and releasing singles. But as the 2000s gave way to the 2010s, she gradually faded from view. And whenever she did pop up in headlines, it was inevitably due to her latest scandal, certainly not her achievements.

She's been out of the spotlight for some time, but hasn't faded away completely. To find out more about her strange and singular journey, keep on reading to experience the complete transformation of Tila Tequila.