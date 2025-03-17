Trump's Golf Championship Win Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing (It Rhymes With 'Wigged')

The president is enthusiastic about golf to the extent that Donald Trump is developing a cash-grab app where you can play as him on his golf courses. Trump has frequently touted that he's won numerous tournaments, and on March 16, 2025, the divisive politician celebrated his most recent victory at Florida's Trump International Golf Club with a post on Truth Social. However, rather than celebrating with him, social media users pointed out that it wasn't exactly hard fought. "Trump just declared himself the winner of his own golf championship. You know who does this kind of thing? Losers," declared one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another user took issue with the fact that Trump was focusing all his attention on golf rather than running the country, remarking, "But don't worry! Trump won a rigged golf tournament, so everything is just fine!" They weren't the only one to invoke accusations that Trump cheated either. Another poster referenced Rick Reilly, author of the 2020 tell-all tome, "Commander in Cheat." While speaking to MSNBC in 2024, Reilly detailed Trump's questionable, but unsurprising, reputation on the golf course, pointing out a curious commonality across all of the president's golf victories.

"He's never won a championship at a course he doesn't own and operate," Reilly declared. In contrast, on courses Trump doesn't own, the author noted that the former "Apprentice" host didn't come close to winning. To make things even more suspicious, Reilly also observed that some of these so-called victories happened even though Trump didn't participate in the entire competition. This bending of the rules has been noticed by others too. In 2023, the Daily Mail reported that after missing one day of play, Trump substituted in a previous golf score to get ahead in the tournament.

