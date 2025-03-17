Kamala Harris' Rumored Run For California Governor Might Be Over Before It Even Begins
"What's next for Kamala Harris?" is a question that's been on everyone's minds ever since she lost the 2024 elections to Donald Trump. While some have speculated that Harris has some Hollywood endeavors in mind, others believe she may not be ready to walk away from politics just yet. Those in the second camp are certain that she wants to take Gavin Newsom's place and become the Governor of California in 2026. Unfortunately for Harris, her governor dreams may not come true either.
According to a March 2025 post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from seasoned political journalist Peter Hamby, Impact Research conducted a poll amongst primary voters to gauge their feelings about Harris joining the race, and only 35% believed it was the right move for her. Meanwhile, a whopping 52% agreed with the idea that the Democrats should go with a candidate who hadn't vied for the top job in the country.
They polled Harris alongside several candidates, and former House Representative Katie Porter, who announced her campaign in March, fared the most favorably. However, even before the poll numbers came out, it seemed like the former Vice President and her team were iffy about her running for governor. Speaking to CNN in December 2024, a former adviser of Harris shared their thoughts, saying, "If you're thinking of running for president in 2028, the worst thing you can do is run for governor in 2026." They also stated that for Harris, becoming governor wouldn't be a stepping stone to keep her political career moving forward.
Kamala Harris has reportedly warmed up to the idea of running for governor of California
While Katie Porter may have been a front-runner in the Impact Research poll, she previously stated that it would be difficult for anyone to beat Kamala Harris in the 2026 gubernatorial elections. According to the New York Times, when the topic came up in a December 2024 discussion, Porter admitted, "If Vice President Harris were to choose to run, I am certain that ... would have a near field-clearing effect on the Democratic side."
Unfortunately for everyone involved, Harris is playing her cards close to her chest. While she visited places affected by the Los Angeles wildfires in February 2025, reporters questioned if she intended to run for governor. However, she dodged the question by simply saying, "I have been home for two weeks and three days. My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders and figure out what I can do to support them," per Fox 40 News.
However, according to Politico sources, she gave a much more definitive answer when people asked her the same question at a pre-Oscars party. She informed them that she fully intended to make her decision before summer's end. Meanwhile, one of her aides informed the publication that the former Vice President held the thought of becoming governor of California in high regard because it would add to the list of ways in which she has already made history.