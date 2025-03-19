The Colorado Wedding Rumors Surrounding Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has four children, and journalist Lauren Sánchez, whose life was naturally never the same after meeting Bezos, are allegedly still engaged, but various sources believe the two actually tied the knot on December 28, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado. Some people reckon that there are tons of signs that Bezos and Sánchez's relationship won't last, but the Daily Mail reported that the alleged wedding cost approximately $600 million. However, Bezos has strongly denied these claims.

While Bezos and Sánchez did get engaged in May 2023, the tech billionaire declared that the reported lavish wedding in Aspen did not happen. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from December 2024, Bezos was adamant about the fact that all reports regarding his multi-million dollar wedding were false, and used his post as a way to preach about media literacy in the process.

"The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been," Bezos cheekily wrote. "Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible." Bezos ended his statement with a quip about the outlets owning their alleged mistake, too, wondering aloud whether any corrections would be forthcoming.

