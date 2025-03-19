The Colorado Wedding Rumors Surrounding Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has four children, and journalist Lauren Sánchez, whose life was naturally never the same after meeting Bezos, are allegedly still engaged, but various sources believe the two actually tied the knot on December 28, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado. Some people reckon that there are tons of signs that Bezos and Sánchez's relationship won't last, but the Daily Mail reported that the alleged wedding cost approximately $600 million. However, Bezos has strongly denied these claims.
While Bezos and Sánchez did get engaged in May 2023, the tech billionaire declared that the reported lavish wedding in Aspen did not happen. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from December 2024, Bezos was adamant about the fact that all reports regarding his multi-million dollar wedding were false, and used his post as a way to preach about media literacy in the process.
"The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been," Bezos cheekily wrote. "Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible." Bezos ended his statement with a quip about the outlets owning their alleged mistake, too, wondering aloud whether any corrections would be forthcoming.
When and where are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez actually getting married?
According to the Daily Mail, Jeff Bezos' alleged $600 wedding weekend included a fancy Japanese dinner at the upscale Colorado eatery Matsuhisa days before the extravagant wedding, and that guests were to stay in a five-star hotel. Various trusted sources said if the expensive wedding is indeed happening in Aspen, Colorado, then NDAs would most likely be required, making it extremely difficult for anyone to reveal whether there's truth to these wedding claims that Bezos denies.
While Bezos claims this $600 million wedding isn't happening, some may still speculate that the news is actually true and Bezos just doesn't want the truth to be out there. However, if it isn't true, the real question is when and where will the wedding take place.
According to Page Six, Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez are getting married on their expensive yacht in Italy on the water in June 2025. While this wedding update seems to stem from truth, there have been some questions regarding the logistics of the wedding, like the apparent fact that the boat can only house 18 people.