Princess Margaret's Stunning Granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones Lives A Lavish Life

There has been no shortage of scandalous tabloid stories surrounding royal family members over the decades. Yet not every royal is as well known or lives as public a life as others. One lesser known young royal who keeps a relatively low profile is Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones. Born on May 14, 2002, Lady Margarita is the daughter of the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, and his ex-wife Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon.

On her father's side, Lady Margarita is one of Princess Margaret's grandchildren and the grandniece of the late Queen Elizabeth II. As the daughter of one of Princess Margaret's non-royal children, Margarita has no formal royal duties. Therefore, she is able to opt for and maintain a relatively private life, including setting her Instagram page to private and mostly staying off of social media in general.

"I think [social media] can be a big time waster. People get besotted by it," she told Tatler in May 2023. Still, Margarita's lifestyle is fitting for a royal, from attending star studded events to being afforded time to pursue her artistic passions and start her own business. Find out all the details about Princess Margaret's only granddaughter and her lavish life, both in and out of the royal spotlight.

