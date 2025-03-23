Princess Margaret's Stunning Granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones Lives A Lavish Life
There has been no shortage of scandalous tabloid stories surrounding royal family members over the decades. Yet not every royal is as well known or lives as public a life as others. One lesser known young royal who keeps a relatively low profile is Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones. Born on May 14, 2002, Lady Margarita is the daughter of the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, and his ex-wife Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon.
On her father's side, Lady Margarita is one of Princess Margaret's grandchildren and the grandniece of the late Queen Elizabeth II. As the daughter of one of Princess Margaret's non-royal children, Margarita has no formal royal duties. Therefore, she is able to opt for and maintain a relatively private life, including setting her Instagram page to private and mostly staying off of social media in general.
"I think [social media] can be a big time waster. People get besotted by it," she told Tatler in May 2023. Still, Margarita's lifestyle is fitting for a royal, from attending star studded events to being afforded time to pursue her artistic passions and start her own business. Find out all the details about Princess Margaret's only granddaughter and her lavish life, both in and out of the royal spotlight.
Lady Margarita has graced the cover of a luxury lifestyle magazine
Like countless royals and celebrities before her, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was chosen to grace the cover of a prominent publication. In this case, Princess Margaret's granddaughter made her front page magazine debut for Tatler's May 2023 cover. Over the decades, the British publication has been known to feature preeminent royals, celebrities, and sports stars on their front cover.
Lady Margarita stunned in her very first magazine cover with the fashion and lifestyle publication. In fact, Princess Margaret's granddaughter looked like a princess herself. Shot right before her 21st birthday, Margarita posed in an elegant pink dress with roses on it, a nod to her grandmother's middle name.
Margarita donned designer clothes and looked every bit as elegant as her fashionable late grandmother. The young royal wore a sweeping feather gown for part of her magazine spread, and in another shot, she wore head-to-toe Dolce and Gabbana couture with bright pink elbow-length gloves, a bold look for the fashion lover. Margarita looked every bit a royal in another velvet outfit that she quite literally dazzled in, adorned with diamonds, a sparkling headband, and tights. She wore various designer garments for each shot and posed like a natural in a layered, puffy Vivienne Westwood gown.
She created her own jewelry brand
With a sculptor for a mother and a famous furniture maker for a father, it is no wonder Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones has a passion for creating art. Margarita founded and runs a jewelry company called Matita. The young business owner makes and models her own jewelry pieces, which are mainly statement necklaces. She incorporates glass, African beads, and crystals in her creations.
On the brand's Instagram page, Margarita shows off her unique creations that include everything from bold red chili pepper necklaces to elegant citrine teardrop pieces. "I like nothing too factory-made or straight. I like a little character," she told Tatler of her designs. "I know [what I make is] going to be something wacky and bold. I love costume jewelry as well," Lady Margarita admitted. In the interview, she also stated her fondness for more natural jewelry, along with one-of-a-kind antique pieces that have "their own stories behind them."
Princess Margaret's granddaughter has been sharing her creations on Instagram since 2023. She posts pieces she takes inspiration from, but she also has found inspiration from jewelry her grandmother wore. Margarita's grandfather, Antony Armstrong-Jones, had an interest in making jewelry as well. In fact, he even designed Princess Margaret's stunning rose engagement ring. "'[It was] very simple and very small and I think that's probably what he wanted, nothing crazy and overstated. It's timeless," Margarita said of the ring during her interview with Tatler. Jewelry making is a way Margarita can express herself creatively while remaining close to both of her grandparents.
Princess Margaret's granddaughter attends royal events
Princess Margaret's only granddaughter is 28th in line to the throne. While she may be afforded a certain amount of anonymity due to her position on the outskirts of the royal family, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones has still attended many official royal events as a guest, both as a child and in adulthood.
Margarita was in attendance at some of the most notable royal events in the past two decades, from holidays to coronations. Along with her family and much of the nation, Margarita mourned and paid her respects at the state funeral for her great aunt, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022 She was also at the memorial service for Prince Philip in 2022 and Lord Snowdon's memorial service in 2017 alongside her family and other royals.
Lady Margarita has been in the crowd at less somber royal occasions as well, including the naming of the new monarch. Margarita attended King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 as thousands watched on their television screens. What's more, Margarita goes to Christmas mass at Sandringham, a royal family annual tradition she has been attending for years. Back in 2006, a 4-year-old Margarita was even spotted walking hand in hand with her second cousin, William, Prince of Wales. She also has been invited to attend other holiday events and traditions, such as Easter Sunday service at the famous St. George's Chapel and horse races at the Royal Ascot.
She attended fashion shows from a young age
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones has loved fashion since she was a child. While some children were obsessing over the latest toy, she was crooning over couture. When Margarita was younger, she attended the 2016 Dior Cruise show. The famous designer's show was held at Blenheim Palace, and the young royal was thrilled to be there.That said, she was more than just a spectator at fashion shows. In 2011, she modeled for the Kids Company, a clothing line connected to the Chelsea Ballet School. She strutted the runaway looking every bit as elegant as higher ranking royals.
"I love fashion. I have always had an interest in it and I love experimenting with styles," Lady Margarita said in her interview with Tatler. "A lot of my friends say, 'Mags, can you just pick out something [for me] today' — I do love picking things out and seeing what works together." She also shares her love of fashion with her mother Serena Armstrong-Jones, the Countess of Snowden. The mother and daughter have shared a number of clothes with one another, including a colorful paisley dress from Italian luxury fashion house Etro. Both women were photographed wearing the designer dress on different royal occasions, showing that they both have a love of high fashion.
The jewelry designer dazzles in expensive clothes
Because of her love of fashion, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones has worn looks from dozens of different designers. Whether she is attending a royal event at Westminster Abbey or dancing the night away amidst Paris and London's socialites, Lady Margarita style turns heads.
Her looks are often elaborat and bold, and they're sometimes even a way to pay homage to her grandmother Princess Margaret, who was also known for her love of dramatic fashion choices. Margarita regularly wears expensive, famous designers like Dior, Michael Kors, and Beatrice Ferrant to high-profile events for many different occasions. At Prince Philip's memorial service, she wore a somber but stylish Ulla Johnson dress paired with a crown-like black headpiece by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, the late queen's milliner. For a day at the Ascot Races in 2018, she donned a dress by famed British label Burberry. Other long sleeve dresses from the brand retail for over $1,000, with some selling for upwards of 5,000.
Her signature style seems to include headpieces, hats, headbands, and everything in between. While she wears many designer clothes, she has also worn hats made specifically for her by Trevor-Morgan, making her statement pieces truly one of a kind. At the queen's funeral, her grandniece wore an elegant black Christian Dior jacket. Similar jackets from the designer brand retail for around $5,000. Like Margarita's passion for jewelry making, fashion is another way she can express herself and feel connected to those family members whose elegant but bold fashion choices inspired her.
She studied at prestigious schools growing up
Like many royals, including William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones went to boarding school for part of her primary education. As a child, her first formal education was at the private prep school Garden House School. Margarita was then sent to St. Mary's School Ascot, a private all-girls boarding school, before transferring to a different boarding school, Tudor Hall School.
"St Mary's Ascot wasn't very me," she explained during her interview with Tatler, while discussing her personal experiences at the two boarding schools. "'It's one of those schools where you mould to it rather than it moulds to you, whereas Tudor Hall was the opposite. It was the most fun. You can really become your own person there." Jones continued to gush over her experience at the school, saying, "I've got the closest friends from both schools, but Tudor Hall was just heaven."
Lady Margarita went on to study photography at Oxford Brookes University before switching to event planning during the COVID-19 pandemic when classes moved online. She quickly realized event planning was not for her. "[W]e had to plan [pretend] weddings and christenings. I thought it would help me be organized, but calculating how many plates and [sets of] cutlery you need is not the most exciting thing in the world," Margarita told Tatler. She then switched to studying art: "[I did] life drawing, pottery, and watercolor at a little school near Oxford. It was really fun. They let you play around with your style in life drawing."
The young royal was part of the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding party
The Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding was a modern fairytale, and a young Margarita Armstrong-Jones had the amazing opportunity to both witness and be a part of it all. At only 8 years old, Princess Margaret's granddaughter was part of royal history along with 1,900 guests at the wedding ceremony, many of them royal and high-profile.
Lady Margarita was one of Catherine, Princess of Wales' young bridesmaids when the princess married Margarita's second cousin, William, Prince of Wales. She was one of four bridesmaids at the widely talked about royal wedding in 2011. During the ceremony, she sat next to Pippa Middleton at the iconic Westminster Abbey. After the ceremony, the queen held a star-studded wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. Attendees included British celebrities such as Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, and singer Ellie Golding, who performed for the crowd.
What's more, the wedding between the Prince William and Kate Middleton was not the only lavish royal wedding Margarita attended. When she was a teenager, Princess Margaret's granddaughter was also in attendance for all the best moments at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding back in 2018. She had no official role in the ceremony, but she mingled with celebrities and other royal guests alike. Just a few months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot, Margarita was invited to yet another royal wedding: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's elegant autumn ceremony.
Lady Margarita studied and lives in Paris
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones may be associated with the royal family of Britain, but she lives in France. In 2022, she left London and moved to the city of lights. Margarita studied jewelry design and other art forms at La Haute École de Joaillerie in Paris. Former students at the institution include French visual artist Adeline Rapon and acclaimed jewelry designer Anna Rivka.
During her studies at the prestigious school, the jewelry designer learned wax-carving, stone-setting, and designing. "I thought that would be the best combination to do, because once you know how to carve in wax, you can then set and design at the same time," she told Tatler when explaining her reasoning for taking those courses.
Lady Margarita now lives in the Bastille neighborhood, telling the Tatler that the area is "a fun place for people my age because it's quite young and there is a buzz. It's been an amazing whirlwind of different adventure." As to why she decided to move across the pond in the first place, she explained, "I just loved the idea of being in Paris. It's one of my favourite places and having spent a lot of my childhood in France, it reminded me of that, too." Margarita spent summers as a child at the royal hunting lodge Château d'Autet in Provence. "That was a very heavenly thing."
She worked at a prominent photo agency
Family members, even those she never had the opportunity to meet, clearly inspire Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones in her own artistic pursuits. While she has a love of high fashion and a talent for jewelry making, Princess Margaret's granddaughter also has a penchant for visual art.
"I probably get the photography from my grandfather," she said in her 2023 interview with Tatler. Her grandfather Antony, 1st Earl of Snowdon, was a professional photographer, among other things. He would sometimes photograph her and her brother, Charles Armstrong-Jones, when they were children, a memory that stuck with Margarita. "We would see him to have our portraits taken," she told the publicatoin. "He would always have these amazing cameras, which he would pull out for special effect. His backdrops were always very simple — he would let you be yourself," she explained. "He is definitely an inspiration."
Her passion for photography led her to take some classes to explore the subject before working at Bridgeman Images. According to her LinkedIn page, Margarita holds the position of Junior Sales Representative at the digital archive company where she works part-time. The international agency has locations in New York, Paris, Berlin, and London. Per their website, Bridgeman Images is "the world's leading source of fine art, cultural and historical media for reproduction." The job combines Margarita's creative interests and, as a royal rarely in the spotlight, she is able to explore and pursue her artistic passions.
Lady Margarita was invited to Tatler's Little Black Book Party
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones opts for a more private life, but she still attends some exclusive, lavish parties unaffiliated with the royal family. One such event Margarita received an invite to — two years in a row, for that matter — was Tatler's Little Black Book Party.
Princess Margaret's granddaughter turned heads at the private event alongside other royals and influencers. Actress India Ria Amarteifio, Zita d'Hautville, and Dua Lipa's sister, Rina Lipa, were among London's elite at the event. The soirée was held in November 2022 at The Windmill Soho, where Margarita enjoyed champagne and danced the night away.The British socialite wore a stunning Michael Kors dress and luxurious white fur jacket. Even though she never got the chance to meet her paternal grandmother, since she was born two months after Princess Margaret passed away, Margarita looked like she could be Princess Margaret's twin that night. In 1951, the princess stepped out in a similar white fur coat, draped in glittering jewelry to attend a movie premiere.
Margarita returned to the event the next year as well, where she mingled at Lío with other well-known guests, many dressed in pieces from the latest Michael Kors collection, as the designer label sponsored the event. Sports stars like Rugby World Cup player Maro Itoje, Matilda Wyman, the daughter of a Rolling Stones member, and actor Kit Clarke were also spotted at the glitzy party.