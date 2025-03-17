New Snaps Of Kristi Noem Have The Same Disturbing Thing On Everyone's Lips

If Kristi Noem has a PR agent, that person is about to have a very bad day. The controversial U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretary posted two photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, about drug-sniffing dogs who were hard at work keeping their fellow police officers safe. This is a red flag because the former governor of South Dakota has gone on record to say she murdered a dog in cold blood. Her own dog, to be exact.

Our CBP K-9s are on the front lines of finding deadly drugs, smuggled humans, and keeping our law enforcement safe. pic.twitter.com/a8J1KF7A9V — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 17, 2025

In Noem's book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward," she discussed taking her barely-a-year-old dog named Cricket on a hunting trip. In true puppy form, Cricket was running wild and not responding well to her training. Unfortunately, Cricket, who clearly didn't have a career as a professional pheasant hunter, got away from Noem and ended up killing some nearby people's chickens. After biting Noem when she went to grab the dog, the future Trump Cabinet member realized she despised Cricket, calling her "untrainable," "dangerous to anyone she came in contact with," and "less than worthless ... as a hunting dog" (via The Guardian). She then decided to end Cricket's life.

Noem, a mother of three, took the family dog to a pit and shot her to death. "It was not a pleasant job," Noem wrote in her book, "but it had to be done." Unsurprisingly, people on X were quick to comment about Noem's photos that featured her with dogs — and their responses didn't hold back.