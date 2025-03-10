Meet Kristi Noem's 3 Kids
Back in 1992, when she had blonde curly hair, Kristi Noem married Bryon Noem. Over the years, the Noems had three children, Kassidy Noem-Peters, Kennedy Noem-Frick, and Booker Noem, and four grandchildren. While a lot has changed with Kristi's political career during their marriage, the controversial Secretary of Homeland Security has remained steadfast in her opinion of Bryon's parental contributions. "I had a sneaking suspicion he would be a great dad because he has a wonderful father who is a great role model," she wrote in a 2019 blog post during her time as South Dakota governor. She noted that Bryon was a hands-on dad from the start, and he jumped into his childcare responsibilities with gusto.
Besides taking care of the must-dos, Kristi praised her husband's decision to record videos to document their growing children. "It is almost as if he knew how special those moments were and wanted to save them for me to enjoy when I decided to slow down enough to appreciate them," she remarked in her blog.
Beyond creating family memories, the Noem kids were introduced to public life via video. In 2010, they starred in multiple campaign ads when Kristi was running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Years later, along with their own spouses, the Noem kids popped up at events like the Halloween celebrations at the Governor's Mansion. Here's what we know about the couple's now-adult children.
Kassidy Noem-Peters has worked in multiple fields
Two years after they married, Kristi and Bryon Noem became parents when Kassidy Noem-Peters was born on April 21, 1994. "I remember thinking, 'Where is everyone?? They need to get here to see this amazing person who just changed everything!'" Kristi reminisced in a 2023 Instagram post. "Kass gave Bryon and I purpose. A reason to look forward to everything."
In high school, Kassidy was a successful athlete, playing volleyball and basketball. For college, she attended the University of Sioux Falls, where she continued playing volleyball and majored in pre-dentistry. Two years later, however, Kassidy switched schools and majors, graduating in 2016 from South Dakota State University with a degree in Agricultural Business and Management. Kassidy embarked on a career in real estate, which led to controversy. When Kassidy tried to get government certification to take her career to the next level as a certified real estate appraiser, there was backlash that Kristi used her role as governor to ensure that Kassidy secured the credential.
While Kristi denied these claims, Kassidy decided to switch careers. "The entire inquiry and media pressure have done irreparable damage to my business," she explained in a 2021 letter (via Dakota News Now). "I will plan to turn in my license." After she left real estate, Kassidy worked as Director of Development for the nonprofit organization Call to Freedom. She left the position to take a similar role at Collision Student Ministries, Inc.
Kassidy Noem-Peters is also a mom to three children
Kassidy Noem-Peters got engaged to Kyle Peters in 2018. The couple got married just over a year later, in June 2019. For a time, they were rumored to reside with Kristi Noem at the governor's mansion in South Dakota. While South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) debunked this claim, Kyle did work with his mother-in-law for a time as a senior business development representative with the state government. He also followed in Kristi's political footsteps and won a city council city seat in 2023.
Like Kristi and Bryon Noem, Kassidy and Kyle are parents of three children. Their oldest, Adeline Peters, was born on June 28, 2021. Kristi was ecstatic about Addie's arrival, and she's frequently shared photos of her granddaughter on social media. Kristi has frequently mentioned that she and Addie are best friends, and she even took Addie to work with her during her time as governor.
Kassidy and Kyle's son, Branch Peters, was born on January 11, 2023, and their younger daughter, Lennon Peters, arrived on May 2, 2024. Kristi has praised her older daughter's abilities as a mom on multiple occasions. In a December 2024 Instagram post, Kristi noted that Kassidy "was born to juggle 3 under 3...these kiddos are so blessed to call her mommy."
Kennedy Noem-Frick followed in her sister's and mom's footsteps
Kristi and Bryon Noem's second child, Kennedy Noem-Frick, was born on February 24, 1997. Similar to her big sister, Kennedy started college at the University of Sioux Falls. A criminal justice major, she played basketball there for a year before a previous injury caused her to retire from the sport. As a high school sophomore, Kennedy fractured her back on the court. "I spent six months in a back brace," she explained to SDPB. She later required surgery. After continuing the sport in college, Kennedy reconsidered her plans. "My back really couldn't take it. And I figured I wanted to be able to enjoy life."
Kennedy also transferred to South Dakota State University, changing her major to political science. In addition to working on Kristi's gubernatorial campaign and transition team, Kennedy used her education to take a job with her mom as a policy analyst. By 2020, however, Kennedy left the role and opted to continue her education. She moved to Tennessee, earning an MBA from Belmont University in 2022. During her graduate studies, she also made time to serve as finance director when Kristi was running for a second term as governor.
In October 2022, Kennedy married Tanner Frick. They welcomed their daughter, Noah Frick, on February 7, 2025. Kristi was delighted to meet and hold her fourth grandchild. "We always knew she would be a wonderful mama and here she is proving us right. So proud of you Kenners," Kristi gushed in an Instagram post weeks after Noah's birth.
Booker Noem pursued a faith-based career path
Booker Noem, the youngest of Kristi and Bryon Noem's kids, was born on May 21, "Booker was such a sick little boy with so many breathing problems he needed multiple inhalers, medications, and constant trips to the hospital," Kristi reflected on her governor's blog in June 2019. Kristi's political career began when Booker was four when she was elected to the South Dakota State House of Representatives. While he went to work frequently with his mom when she transitioned to the U.S. House in Washington, D.C., Kristi noted that her career is sometimes difficult for him. "Booker is my youngest and probably the most tender-hearted," Kristi informed Elysian in 2022. "I'm his mom and he doesn't like people going after me. There is also a part of him that would like everything to be peaceful and easy."
Like his siblings, Booker was a high school athlete, and he played varsity basketball and football. Booker was still in high school when his mom became governor. To spare him the upheaval of switching schools, he and Bryon lived at their family's home, and Kristi made the three-hour drive from the governor's mansion in the state capital.
After he graduated in 2020, Booker reportedly attended Evangel University in Missouri. In the summer of 2022, he took an internship with Crazy Love Ministries in San Francisco. Two years later, Booker continued his faith-based work when he moved to Kansas City to attend a training program at Youth with a Mission (YWAM).