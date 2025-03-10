Meet Kristi Noem's 3 Kids

Back in 1992, when she had blonde curly hair, Kristi Noem married Bryon Noem. Over the years, the Noems had three children, Kassidy Noem-Peters, Kennedy Noem-Frick, and Booker Noem, and four grandchildren. While a lot has changed with Kristi's political career during their marriage, the controversial Secretary of Homeland Security has remained steadfast in her opinion of Bryon's parental contributions. "I had a sneaking suspicion he would be a great dad because he has a wonderful father who is a great role model," she wrote in a 2019 blog post during her time as South Dakota governor. She noted that Bryon was a hands-on dad from the start, and he jumped into his childcare responsibilities with gusto.

Besides taking care of the must-dos, Kristi praised her husband's decision to record videos to document their growing children. "It is almost as if he knew how special those moments were and wanted to save them for me to enjoy when I decided to slow down enough to appreciate them," she remarked in her blog.

Beyond creating family memories, the Noem kids were introduced to public life via video. In 2010, they starred in multiple campaign ads when Kristi was running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Years later, along with their own spouses, the Noem kids popped up at events like the Halloween celebrations at the Governor's Mansion. Here's what we know about the couple's now-adult children.

