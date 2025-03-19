5 Royal Outfits That Completely Broke The Internet

British royal fashion wasn't much of a thing before Diana, Princess of Wales, entered the spotlight — but then, in fairness, there's only so much you can write about Barbour jackets, tweed skirts, headscarves, and wellies. Cue Diana, who dazzled the world's media from the moment she was snapped unwittingly posing in what transpired to be a totally see-through skirt. It's a photo that would have undoubtedly broken the internet if that had been a thing back in 1980, but it wasn't. Instead, it was splashed across every front cover of every tabloid in the United Kingdom, and that's where stories about Diana appeared pretty much every day up until her death in 1997 — and beyond.

Advertisement

The world's media documented every step of Diana's stunning transformation from shy nursery teacher assistant to glittering global superstar and fashion luminary. She had a love-hate relationship with the paparazzi, who relentlessly hounded her until her very last minute on Earth. Still, over time, Diana learned how to take advantage of her celebrity status for good, promoting causes close to her heart, championing the unfortunate, and shining a light on wrongdoing, injustice, and crises worldwide.

Diana's gone now, but her legacy lives on, and there's no turning back the royal fashion fascination clock. A new generation of the nobility (and some of the old guard) have taken up the mantle of awesome, outrageous, inappropriate, and sometimes just plain awful outfits. We're checking out seven of them that completely broke the internet.

Advertisement