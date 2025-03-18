The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Thought awards season was over after The Oscars? Think again! The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards are underway, and in keeping with The List's tradition, we're here to give you all the worst-dressed looks from the red carpet this year.
The event was held on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. LL Cool J was called upon to host the event for the second time (the only host to be asked to return in the show's history), with Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift being the most highly-celebrated musicians of the night with ten nominations each. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars were slated to perform for the big event, with artists like Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, and GloRilla being included in the mix. And, while there were certainly some great highlights, particular with fashion choices, other celebrities clearly missed the mark. Without further adieu, here are the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Amanda Reifer defied gravity, but someone should probably bring her down
Bajan singer Amanda Reifer's red carpet look set the bar for the night, or height, rather. She channeled one of the most successful films of the year, "Wicked," with a floor-length sheer sage gown, paired with gold heels and jewelry, and nothing but pasties to cover her chest. The nipple covers pale in comparison to her shocking updo. Her curly locks were fastened into two buns, sitting directly on top of each other. If there's anyone who can pull off the unique look, it's Reifer, as this hairstyling is a signature of her aesthetic, but we think the look would've felt more cohesive if she had worn it down.
Jojo Siwa made us miss the bows with a monstrous headpiece
Leave it to JoJo Siwa to make a statement on the red carpet, and it looks like the unspoken theme of the night was "crazy hair day." We just feel bad for whoever is forced to sit behind her. The internet personality wore a matching denim two-piece over a pink bra and visible underwear, bedazzling a mask across her eyes for the makeup look. Once again, the attention rose to whatever it is that's on her head. It's some structured crystallized mess incorporated with a brunette wig that is just so JoJo, and not in a good way. Maybe the Jojo bow-bows were the way to go, after all.
Ariana Madix got Willy Wonka's golden ticket
Television personality Ariana Madix cosplayed as the golden ticket from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," but her lack of flavor left much to be desired. She opted for a gold mini-dress, so true to the wrapper theme that it was riddled with wrinkles and ill-fitting enough for her to take the rectangular shape of a chocolate bar. Even an attempt to cinch the waist with a belt came up short. She paired the dress with gold heels and a myriad of silver and gold jewelry. We just hope she doesn't take a tumble into the Chocolate River.
Ambré channeled the Michelin Man
Remember that off-putting music video that Kanye West and Lil Pump did for their single "I Love It," where they are costumed like Roblox characters?Ambré is giving exactly that on the red carpet. The singer opted for an inflated red sweater with oversized black leather shorts, finishing the look off with black boots and a plethora of chunky jewelry and it's certainly something, to say the least. The ill-fitting look gives awkward proportions and an off-putting silhouette. Altogether, the styling is simply not cohesive, and certainly not doing the musician any favors.
Andrea Mora's dress screams Fast Fashion
Andrea Mora, wife of Erik Morales, wore a look to the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards that was certainly stunning, but we can't help but feel like we've seen it before. The floor-length gown is completely tie-dyed with blue, orange, red, and black, with a series of cutouts on the bust. She paired the look with gold and strappy sandals and looked beautiful, but it felt eerily similar to a lot of designs featured on fast fashion websites like Shein. Despite her beauty, we'd advise her to stay away from those sites.
Chanel West Coast is giving mom that's going to her first rodeo
Giddy on up, giddy on out. TV personality Chanel West Coast is giving one of those women who desperately want to be country but lives in a house that costs millions of dollars. To prove that point in one statement: she wore skinny jeans. She paired the outdated denim with a sequined, leopard print tube top, a chocolate cowboy hat, cream boots, and stacked silver and turquoise jewelry. You don't even need to see the picture to know a lot is going on here, and none of it's working. A cohesive look is key, or else you just wind up missing the bullseye.
Tori Spelling got swept up in a Twister that took her to Oz
Tori Spelling isn't in Kansas anymore, but apparently, no one told her. Apologies in advance for another "Wicked" reference, but it was too good to pass up. The actress wore a Dorothy-inspired ensemble, and who knows, maybe she's just enhancing her character work. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum donned a white bra, overlaid by baby blue suspenders attached to a matching pair of flared pants that literally resemble an upside-down Twister. She wore her luscious, waist-length blonde locks in two braids, accessorized with blue butterfly clips. While the look is adorable, we wonder if it's a bit too childlike, and simultaneously a bit risqué. Yet another look to add to her list of outfits that missed the mark for Spelling.
Cheryl Burke saw red, and not much else
Anger from the "Inside Out" franchise's job security might be at risk as Cheryl Burke chose an all-red ensemble. At least Anger is wearing a suit that adds some color and dimension. The former "Dancing With the Stars" dancer wore a dark red, netted overlay atop a lighter red tank-top jumpsuit. Even the heels are the same shade as the jumpsuit, which makes the shade difference between the cover-up and the jumpsuit all the more jarring. Altogether, while the look is cohesive by definition, it lacks variety and creativity, and honestly, it looks like she came from a workout and threw a beach cover-up over the one-piece. No wonder her arms and legs are so toned.
Lika O thought she was at risk of getting slimed
Lika O showed up for the wrong awards show, but it's not her fault she didn't know the Kids Choice Awards are later this year. At least she's confident that she'll be getting slimed! Her look was yet another that lacked variety and color, but her neon green dress stood out perfectly on its own, in a bad way. To accessorize the look, the musician opted for a silver clutch and nude heels. Then, for some reason, she decided she wanted some matching green extensions in her hair. Maybe she thought the slime would be too difficult to wash out of her locks and just bit the bullet.
Jade Starling keeps trying to bring back fingerless gloves, but no one asked her to
Jade Starling unleashed her inner dominatrix for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The songstress wore a gold mini-dress, accompanied by fishnet tights and mesh, sparkly fingerless gloves (a staple for her red carpet looks). She wore black chunky platforms with gold accents that were a highlight of the look, but everything else looks a hot mess. The textures of all the materials don't work together and pull the eye every which way except positively, and the mini-dress with long gloves and tights just feels wrong. It's giving Y2K as if the world is going to end anyway, so just wear whatever you want. Oh, and arm warmers.