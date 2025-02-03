13 Tori Spelling Outfits That Missed The Mark
Fashion can be a tricky thing to tame. It doesn't matter if you're Victoria Beckham or Tara Reid, celebrities always get it wrong somewhere along the line — although, some have style slip-ups more frequently than others. Tori Spelling is television royalty, thanks to her role in "Beverly Hills: 90210" and her connection to an infamous producer, her late father Aaron Spelling. With that said, Tori hasn't had it easy over the years. Her acting career never took off, but she remains in the spotlight for simply being who she is. Tori has never been afraid to dress how she wants and take a risk with her personal aesthetic. While she has had some impressive looks in the past, you're more likely to see her on worst-dressed than best-dressed lists.
Sometimes, it's a case of spinning a trend in the wrong way, not being quite prepared enough, or not understanding which colors go with her skin tone and famously blond locks. Let's take a look at several times Tori's outfits weren't quite up to scratch.
Was Tori's dress back to front?
2016 was an interesting time in fashion. We loved bomber jackets, chokers had made a comeback, and even backless loafers were having their moment. It was an eclectic period, which might be why Tori Spelling felt she could take a risk when she attended an event for Raising the Bar to End Parkinsons. The actress wore a semi-sheer white maxi dress with intricate detailing at the front and a large scoop at the back. Presumably, for dramatic effect, she wore a lace burgundy bra underneath. The entire outfit was a mess of clashes and was slightly inappropriate given the event was for a serious charity.
However, we're not convinced that Spelling actually wore the dress in the manner it was intended to be seen. The dress, which also featured a daisy pattern overlay, seems like it may have been worn back to front. The only ones who know for sure are the designer and Spelling herself, but there's something about the disconnect between the lace and the deep scoop at the back that makes us feel like something went wrong along the way. On the flip side, perhaps Spelling opted to wear it this way as she thought it would make a statement. Either way, it's a no from us.
Tori had a chrome disaster in 2024
Some fashion trends completely took over 2024 and we're not mad about them. Celebrities kept us on our toes and gave us some serious inspiration, but unfortunately, we can't include Tori Spelling on that list. In 2024, she attended the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball. Celebrities often flock to this annual event in Los Angeles, so Spelling had to brush shoulders with Camila Cabello and Tinashe. Most stars were on their A-game, but Spelling turned up in high-waisted chrome parachute pants that reminded us of MC Hammer.
She paired the look with barely noticeable pointed pumps, diamante suspenders, and a tiny crop top with a giant bow on the front. To really double down on the statement, her blond locks were pulled into a high messy braid adorned with black bows. Her lack of jewelry didn't simplify the look but put more attention on her shiny pants. The aesthetic felt dated and lacked the finesse that other attendees had. To her credit, Spelling's makeup was flawless, giving her a youthful glow.
Her black maternity look didn't win fans
The best maternity red carpet looks of all time tell us one thing: you don't have to stop having fun with fashion because you're growing a tiny human. There have been many examples over the years that prove a winning maternity look isn't out of reach, but there have been just as many disasters. Many stars tend to go for flattering maxi dresses that accentuate their bumps while staying true to their usual style, but Tori Spelling missed the memo in 2006. She attended the American Music Awards while pregnant with her first child, Liam. She wore an extremely short black satin dress with a sheer black overlay, complete with diamante detailing along the seams.
Black is usually an inoffensive choice, but it's clear that this dress was far too tight for the mother-to-be. The length of the dress was also incredibly short, meaning Spelling likely had to watch her movements carefully throughout the evening to protect her dignity. The silver pumps and sparkling jewelry did well to add a little extra magic, but we can't get over how tightly the material is pulled across her body. Photos taken from a distance, such as the one above show Spelling with a healthy glow, but close-ups tell a different story, with the star looking pale and washed out against the harsh darkness of the dress. The notorious fashion critic Mr. Blackwell dubbed this look "Down and out in Beverly Hills" according to CBS News.
Tori Spelling's leather dress didn't suit her at all
Let it be known that we are here for a leather outfit. When done well, it can give off bad girl vibes that Queen Rihanna herself would applaud. However, that's only if it's done well. In 2022, Tori Spelling appeared on "Good Morning America" to promote her latest project, "Love At First Lie." She wore a tan leather button-down skater dress for her TV interview. The dress had short puff sleeves and a tie around the waist, but while the cut was interesting, the color didn't work for Spelling at all. The shade of brown battled against her pale skin tone, making her look washed out. Her peroxide blond hair only complicated matters, as the yellow hue stood out against the dress.
Spelling wore nude fishnet tights and chose to round off the look with burgundy pumps, putting yet another color into the mix that wasn't complimentary. This is a classic case of someone not understanding which colors suit them and which don't, and by this point in her career, we would've expected a fashionista like Spelling to have this down.
She had a tricky tan situation
The best and worst celeb looks from New York Fashion Week always make headlines. We love to see what stars wear to these exclusive designer events. It's a tradition that spans decades. In 2009, Tori Spelling attended the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week event in the Big Apple, and her look ticked a lot of boxes for the time. She wore a strapless black shimmery dress and a statement necklace that many would've admired. After all, what was any noughties wardrobe without giant accessories? Spelling went for a severe side part with glossy hair, but her bangs fell too dramatically over one eye, giving her a severe look.
Her bright gold necklace pulled a lot of attention toward her deep, not particularly well done, fake tan, emphasizing it as it gathered into the crevices around her chest. The necklace also didn't match her otherwise dainty and understated gold watch, or the bold berry red of her lips.
Tori Spelling's candy wrapper dress speaks for itself
The annual Gala of the Stars Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, in 2024 — and celebrities were out in force. Jojo Siwa, Paula Abdul, and Abby Lee Miller stepped out on the red carpet, and Tori Spelling tried to make an impact with her outfit. While it was the time and place to wear a dazzling ball gown, Spelling's outfit didn't quite hit the right chord. The bright red multi-layered dress had a very deep neckline and a low waist, making the shape seem unbalanced. The sheer size of it swamped the petite star, who stands at around 5 feet 5 inches. Aside from the strange cut and fit on Spelling, there's no denying that it also made her look like a candy wrapper.
Spelling went for understated jewelry, sporting just a dainty necklace, ring, and a gold bracelet. This can work well for certain looks, but in this case, it simply looks bare and unfinished. Spelling opted for silver pumps with criss-cross straps, adding another unwelcome element to the already messy aesthetic.
Her semi-sheer dress made her look shapeless and frumpy
Tori Spelling's complete evolution has been interesting to watch over the years, but she's never quite been able to nail fashion or carve out a certain sense of personal style. In 2019, she attended the Fox Summer TCA All-Star Party at Fox Studios. She wore her platinum hair in a blunt wavy bob reminiscent of Kelly Ripa. The shorter locks suited her and gave her a softer, more refined appearance when compared to longer peroxide tresses. Sadly, the dress she wore undid all the good work from the shoulders down.
Spelling accessorized the sheer black floral patterned dress with a diamante belt, but it failed to add much shape. Ultimately, this style didn't suit the actress as it made her appear frumpy. The busy pattern makes it difficult to look at, and it seems like an outfit more suited to a much older person attending a more formal event. It's something we would expect to see in the wardrobe of an older royal or politician and not from a Hollywood star.
The oversized trend didn't work for Tori Spelling
Like many stars, Tori Spelling is petite, which dictate the styles that suit her and those that don't. The oversized trend comes back every few years, and it can look great on celebrities with the frames to carry it off. In 2015, Spelling was spotted at a Christmas charity event in Los Angeles. She wore a very festive, bright red pleated midi skirt that fitted the theme of the day; it just didn't quite fit her. The vast A-line shape of the skirt only cut Spelling off at the calf, and it wasn't helped by the baggy expanse of the white t-shirt, which washed out her skin tone.
However, we can't argue that Spelling was on to something by pairing the bright red with leopard print pumps. We're also a fan of the statement earrings, and perhaps these elements, given the right foundations, could've been turned into a fabulously different outfit. Animal print never goes out of fashion.
Tori's dress was outdated, even in the 2000s
The Y2K revival is so different from actual noughties fashion. The real fashion of the decade was more unflattering color clashes than baggy sportswear and tiny handbags (although both were prevalent.) This look that Tori Spelling wore to a style event held by Jaguar in 2002 proves that, although it's a little dated for its time in history. Spelling opted for a spaghetti strap sundress with blue, green, and black detailing. The pattern was abstract and dizzying, and the below-the-knee cut gave it an element of grandma that we can't ignore. Yes, the noughties indeed had its fashion sins, but there was so much to play with that why Spelling thought this was her best option is almost unfathomable.
To make matters worse, she wore a black purse with a silver handle that would've been more suited to a 1950s housewife sitting down to tea. With all that said, the shade of Spelling's hair worked really well with her natural coloring. It just makes us wonder why she ditched the natural caramel-colored blond and went for platinum. We're not mad about the necklace, either.
Tori's blue maternity dress left too little to the imagination
Many years before the Tori Spelling divorce rumors turned out to be true, the actress was busy growing her family. In 2007, she was pregnant with her first child, Liam, and attended the opening of her very own bed and breakfast, Chateau La Rue. Spelling looked just about fit to burst and certainly had that natural glow that makes new moms radiate. She wore a bright blue dress by Alice+Olivia, which featured a very on-trend puffball skirt. The color is undeniably beautiful on Spelling, and the sparkle of the sequins on the chest was a nice touch. However, the dress doesn't look like it was made to comfortably cover a pregnancy bump as it lifts dangerously high at the front.
The high hemline left little to the imagination, and while we're all for wearing what you want when you want, there's a reason why maternity clothing is cut differently. Spelling's silver pumps and sparkling jewelry were lovely elements, but we can't help but feel like this look lost points due to its poor fit.
Tori's bright blue dress and white pumps would've been better in the 1980s
We love a throwback look as much as the next fashionista, but it has to be in context, and it has to be done right. In October 2022, Tori Spelling was photographed outside of the Fox Studio in New York City. She wore a bright aquamarine asymmetrical dress wrapped around her waist with a thick band. The absolute scene stealer was the heavy shoulder pads, giving a broadness to Spelling's petite frame that didn't quite balance out. Spelling wore nude fishnets and finished with a pair of white and silver pumps.
The shape of the gown felt a little too top-heavy on the star, but it's also a very dated look (without being nostalgic) that we could have imagined Joan Collins wearing in the 1980s. Blue is undoubtedly Spelling's color, though, so her skin tone looks warm and fresh. Her platinum blond hair seemed to be lacking in shine and health, probably because of routine dying, which can cause breakage. Arguably, a warmer blond would go a long way in terms of developing Spelling's style.
Tori's attempt at grunge fell flat in 2023
In the '90s, grunge was king. You couldn't go to a mall without seeing scores of plaid-shirt-wearing teens. Kurt Cobain was God, and grunge came in a close second. Elements of the grunge aesthetic have continued to thrive over the years to remind us why it's such a cool vibe. In 2023, Tori Spelling attended the premiere of the edgy drama "Cruel Summer." We have to give her props for dressing for the occasion, and we like the warm color palette here. We'd even give the leather skirt and studded boots a thumbs up, but it all went wrong when the top was taken into consideration.
The black and red pattern is reminiscent of '90s grunge, but the big puff shoulders made Spelling's delicate frame look clunky and broad, which wasn't helped by her tendency to hunch over in photographs. The giant necklace also wasn't needed as it was barely noticeable against the dark colors of the fabrics and her relatively pale skin. Spelling was up against some tough competition on this red carpet, such as Kadee Strickland and Jessica Biel who came through with serious serves.
Her sheer black dress was more fitting for the Moulin Rouge
Sheer gowns are always popular among celebrities, no matter the year or what trends are happening at the time. They can transform a dull gown into something a little more spicy and quite often turn heads. In 2021, Tori Spelling gave it a shot when she wore a black bodysuit with a frilled, tiered wraparound to iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball. She finished the vixen look with knee-high black leather boots, adding a pop of color with red lipstick. Her trademark hair was poker straight, falling to her waist.
This look isn't the worst thing Spelling has pulled out of her closet, but it doesn't seem appropriate for the occasion. We'd expect to see a Moulin Rouge dancer wearing something as elaborate and risque as this, not an actor attending a Christmas event. Either way, we adore the shape of the look on Spelling, and it's a vast improvement on some of her other, prematurely aging outfits ... but there could be an argument that it's gone too far in the opposite direction, too.