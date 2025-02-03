13 Tori Spelling Outfits That Missed The Mark

Fashion can be a tricky thing to tame. It doesn't matter if you're Victoria Beckham or Tara Reid, celebrities always get it wrong somewhere along the line — although, some have style slip-ups more frequently than others. Tori Spelling is television royalty, thanks to her role in "Beverly Hills: 90210" and her connection to an infamous producer, her late father Aaron Spelling. With that said, Tori hasn't had it easy over the years. Her acting career never took off, but she remains in the spotlight for simply being who she is. Tori has never been afraid to dress how she wants and take a risk with her personal aesthetic. While she has had some impressive looks in the past, you're more likely to see her on worst-dressed than best-dressed lists.

Sometimes, it's a case of spinning a trend in the wrong way, not being quite prepared enough, or not understanding which colors go with her skin tone and famously blond locks. Let's take a look at several times Tori's outfits weren't quite up to scratch.