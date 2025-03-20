A Look Back At The Time Kayleigh McEnany's Husband Caused Chaos In The White House

In what made for some entertaining headlines, Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's husband became embroiled in a chaotic press briefing back in December 2020. It was reportedly the first time McEnany's husband, Sean Gilmartin, attended one of her briefings, and shortly after it ended, news outlets were running with the story that the event had been a particularly tumultuous one. Early reports indicated that McEnany, who has been accused of some shady things over the years, had her husband to blame for the controversy.

Rumors were rife that Gilmartin got into a spat with New York Times photographer Doug Mills, who criticized the former baseball player for not wearing a mask. Several of President Donald Trump's cabinet members tested positive for COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic, including McEnany herself, but White House staffers rarely wore masks. The Daily Mail painted the encounter between Gilmartin and Mills as disruptive, describing it as "a bickering match" while a White House press pool report confirmed that Gilmartin was in breach of COVID protocols during his wife's briefing.

"Kayleigh McEnany's husband, Sean Gilmartin, was present during the news briefing in the rear of the briefing room and maskless," the report read, per The Independent. Mills, who didn't know Gilmartin was the press secretary's husband, was told off by a White House staff-member for calling out the former baseball player, but the photographer wouldn't budge, reasoning simply, "It doesn't matter who he is." In what was an incredibly ironic turn of events, McEnany accused the Democratic party of being hypocritical during this very same briefing before reminding the gathered reporters that wearing a mask is one of the best ways to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

