The Unglamourous Side To Ainsley Earhardt's Fox News Gig No One Sees

After Ainsley Earhardt transforms to look camera-ready, then it's crunch time before the show begins. She walks past the studio where she'll be returning in the next few hours for the lengthy three-hour show. Earhardt even revealed that the screen behind the "Fox & Friends" coach is not a real window but a screen. It does, however, overlook 6th Avenue (also called Avenue of the Americas) in New York City. But there's nothing to see there when Earhardt points it out in her early morning video, as the sun still has a few hours before it will rise.

Then Earhardt heads upstairs to the "Fox & Friends" offices, which are on a separate floor — quite a distance from the studio. Since it's so early in the morning, only a handful of employees are there. She greets them and says that they feel like a family, explaining how they bond by being the only ones in the studio at this hour (And she'll soon become a real family with fellow Fox News personality Sean Hannity, her fiancé). When she reaches the office, Earhardt's assistant will run the host through her schedule for the week. After that, Earhardt said she spends about 45 minutes reading articles and looking over the news that will be discussed on that day's show. Once that is done, it won't be long before the show is ready to begin. It's a rigorous morning routine that all happens before many are awake.

