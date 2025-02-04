Ainsley Earhardt Lives A Lavish Lifestyle

Ainsley Earhardt is Fox News royalty, but she came from humble beginnings. She was born in Charlotte and spent her formative years in Spartanburg, South Carolina, worlds away from the glitz and glamor of New York, which she would later call home. From the start, she stood out for her resilience and headstrong attitude, two qualities essential for a live news broadcaster. Reflecting on her childhood toughness, Earhardt told Elle, "I didn't want my birthday to happen because I wanted to act tough. I was always the tough one. I didn't complain."

This tough-as-nails attitude helped her when she was hired by Roger Ailes for a segment on the "Hannity" program in 2007. As Earhardt candidly admitted, she wasn't clued up when she started. "I did not know the first thing about politics" (via The Daily Beast). Nevertheless, through her determination, she quickly became one of the network's standout stars and began earning the big bucks associated with news broadcasters. She graduated to co-host of "Fox & Friends" in 2016, one of the most-watched cable TV shows and one the New York Times branded "the most powerful TV show in America." Although news anchors typically aren't spoken about in the same breath as other extravagant celebrities like Gisele Bundchen — Earhardt lives as lavishly as one.

Earhart's life is now a far cry from her upbringing in South Carolina. She broadcasts five days a week among the bright lights and skyscrapers to an audience of millions, and she is well-remunerated for her work; reports suggest she earns a seven-figure salary on Fox News. Despite being a conservative, a political idea associated with fiscal responsibility, she doesn't hold back from using her salary to enjoy life. Let's take a look at how well-to-do she lives behind the camera.