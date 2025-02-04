Ainsley Earhardt Lives A Lavish Lifestyle
Ainsley Earhardt is Fox News royalty, but she came from humble beginnings. She was born in Charlotte and spent her formative years in Spartanburg, South Carolina, worlds away from the glitz and glamor of New York, which she would later call home. From the start, she stood out for her resilience and headstrong attitude, two qualities essential for a live news broadcaster. Reflecting on her childhood toughness, Earhardt told Elle, "I didn't want my birthday to happen because I wanted to act tough. I was always the tough one. I didn't complain."
This tough-as-nails attitude helped her when she was hired by Roger Ailes for a segment on the "Hannity" program in 2007. As Earhardt candidly admitted, she wasn't clued up when she started. "I did not know the first thing about politics" (via The Daily Beast). Nevertheless, through her determination, she quickly became one of the network's standout stars and began earning the big bucks associated with news broadcasters. She graduated to co-host of "Fox & Friends" in 2016, one of the most-watched cable TV shows and one the New York Times branded "the most powerful TV show in America." Although news anchors typically aren't spoken about in the same breath as other extravagant celebrities like Gisele Bundchen — Earhardt lives as lavishly as one.
Earhart's life is now a far cry from her upbringing in South Carolina. She broadcasts five days a week among the bright lights and skyscrapers to an audience of millions, and she is well-remunerated for her work; reports suggest she earns a seven-figure salary on Fox News. Despite being a conservative, a political idea associated with fiscal responsibility, she doesn't hold back from using her salary to enjoy life. Let's take a look at how well-to-do she lives behind the camera.
Ainsley Earhardt reportedly earns a whopping $3 million a year
Ainsley Earhardt worked hard to get where she is, and for her efforts, she takes home a jaw-dropping salary that enables her lavish lifestyle. It's arguably a fair paycheck: Earhardt is ever-present on the network and she's even interviewed some of the most important figures in the nation, such as Melania Trump, who also lives a lavish life.
Earhardt reportedly earns an eye-watering $3 million a year for her presenting gigs on Fox News (via Celebrity Net Worth), but her total net worth is estimated to be significantly higher. She moonlights as an author and she has released numerous books, including the children's books "Take Heart, My Child: A Mother's Dream," "Through Your Eyes: My Child's Gift to Me," and the 2018 religious memoir, "The Light Within Me". Her success as a writer has put her at the top of the New York Times bestsellers list, and it's likely her work in print is as lucrative as her on-screen career. It's enough for some websites to predict her overall net worth to be in the region of $8 million.
When speaking to Teen Vogue, Earhardt offered advice on how to be a high-achiever and high-earner, "My career advice is follow your heart; be passionate about whatever you decide to do. It's never too late to change your course, and if you're unhappy, fix it. Be appreciative. Don't burn bridges. Be as positive as you can be. Always ask for advice, be able to take constructive criticism, don't ever be afraid to voice your opinions to your boss, and tell them you want the job." Words she certainly lives by.
She has a stunning work wardrobe
Sometimes, Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt wears outfits that completely miss the mark. However, when she gets it right, she shows just how luxurious her wardrobe is. She is the queen of the primary-colored garment; whether it's a Coco Chanel-esque tweed suit or a figure-hugging dress, it seems she has any garment in every color of the rainbow. She knows what suits her and how to show it off; Earhardt often flaunts her killer legs, which cannot be said for other news personalities' questionable sartorial choices.
The watch-words of her style seem to be structured and angular — totally befitting of a no-nonsense news host — but that's not to say her outfits aren't lavish. Take some of her 2025 dresses for example: she wore Roland Mouret dresses that retail for $1,000 and an assortment of L'Momo dresses – and that's just in one month. With Earhardt broadcasting every weekday, it's safe to say that she is far from frugal when it comes to her wardrobe.
Ainsley Earhardt frequently takes trips to the White House
Some people get to travel the country for work or, if they're lucky, they get to travel to Europe. But Ainsley Earhardt does them one better. She appears to have frequent work trips to the White House. In 2017, via a post from the Fox & Friends X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Earhardt was pictured on the White House lawns with The Easter Bunny and Racing Teddy Roosevelt — esteemed company, indeed. A year later in 2018, she interviewed President Donald Trump, again, surrounded by the greenery of the White House garden. And that's just two examples...
One only has to look at Trump's inauguration in 2025, which featured some of the worst outfits from stars and politicians, to see how awe-struck celebrities can get at the White House. For example, the brothers Paul (Logan and Jake) and Conor McGregorcouldn't contain their excitement. So it's a testament to Earhardt's lavish lifestyle that she doesn't seem fazed by a trip to America's most famous building. As a Fox News host, it's unlikely that Earhardt got an invitation during the Biden administration between 2020 and 2024. However, as a staple on a major news network, it will be no surprise if she visits the famous site again during her career.
She had a lavish wedding with football star ex Will Proctor
In 2012, Ainsley Earhardt was at the altar when she tied the knot with former Clemson Tiger's starting quarter-back and captain Will Proctor only a year after meeting on a blind date. Sadly, their marriage ended in divorce amidst alleged affairs. When addressing rumors of infidelity, Will Proctor told Daily Mail there was "not one ounce of truth" to the allegations. Still, Earhardt's wedding dress was something to behold. Earhardt and Proctor were pictured on their wedding day standing next to a vintage white car adorned with flowers in their wedding garb. Earhardt looked like a million dollars in a floral white dress with lace detailing on the bodice and neckline. Despite the marriage not going the distance, Earhardt was as well-dressed as ever.
Before her marriage to Will Proctor, Earhardt was married to her college sweetheart, Kevin McKinney, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry. Their local newspaper, the Columbia Star, gave details of the ceremony held at the First Presbyterian Church. Living lavishly even then, the wedding even featured 11 groomsmen and 11 bridesmaids. The young couple then spent their honeymoon in the luxurious Turks and Caicos. Sadly, in 2009, the couple divorced. It could be argued that even this is a pretty privileged thing to do, as Róisín Lanigan attested to in an essay published on The Fence. In the essay, Lanigan questions whether divorce is "a more socially elegant version of sadness."
Ainsley Earhardt owns two gorgeous homes in New York City
When Ainsley Earhardt opened her home to The Conservateur, she showcased just how lavish her Manhattan apartment is. The apartment blends peach velvet sofas, gorgeous abstract paintings, and mahogany tables, a classy fusion between pastel-colors and antique furniture. It's by no means minimalist, and that's why we love Earhardt's style. It's as in-your-face as her opinions on Fox News and as opulent and sophisticated as the city she has called home for years.
Despite the expensive furnishings in her apartment, Earhardt values her spirituality above all else. When speaking to The Conservateur about her decadent apartment, Earhardt highlighted her spirituality, saying, "If there's ever a house fire, that's the first thing I'm grabbing!" — referring to her dog-eared leather Bible.
However, her Manhattan residence is not the only property that Earhardt has in her portfolio; she also owns a luxurious $2 million mansion in the heart of New York. It's a lavish-looking property, with large pillars by the door and a perfectly kept front garden. The old-money style is befitting of her sophisticated lifestyle and taste.
She is engaged to media icon Sean Hannity
Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's engagement got people talking when they announced it over the 2024 holiday season. Regardless of the noise surrounding the couple, Earhardt's reported engagement ring is as lavish as you'd expect. The ring has a timeless gold band with a large dazzling diamond as the center stone. It's a subtle way of demonstrating the pair's opulent life.
Although they are a luxury-loving couple in every sense of the word, Hannity kept things humble when he got down on one knee. The veteran broadcaster proposed at the pair's hometown church, reflecting their shared Christian faith. Earhardt expressed her excitement to Fox News, saying, "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives." According to Forbes, Hannity is worth $43 million due to his lucrative deals with Premiere Networks and Fox News, making him quite a breadwinner.
Ainsley Earhardt's partner Sean Hannity owns a huge mansion worth $23.5 million
Ainsley Earhardt's life will be just as lavish as it is in New York when visiting her lover, rumored toupee wearer Sean Hannity, at his Florida home. The property boasts eight bedrooms and plenty of waterfront land. Hannity, 14 years Earhardt's senior, acquired his multi-million-dollar mansion in Florida out of a desire to be more free. If there's ever trouble in paradise, the couple won't be short on places to stay, as Hannity also owns another $5.3 million mansion in nearby Palm Beach that he purchased in 2021. Given the rising cost of real estate over the years, owning multiple homes highlights Hannity's financial success. Having the purchasing power to buy a house is one thing, but buying two is bona fide privileged behavior.
The couple will have to make it work long distance, however, as Hannity was emphatic about his feelings towards the Big Apple on his iHeartRadio show in 2024, "I am out. I am done. I'm finished." (via Yahoo). But Earhardt is no stranger to last-minute cross-country flights as when she got her Fox News interview she flew to NYC on her birthday weekend to meet the network executives. That interview wasn't just the start of a glittering career, but also a future romance.
She has many famous friends, including Melania Trump
As an anchor on Fox News, Ainsley Earhardt has rubbed shoulders with the great and the good, but her ability to get interviews with the likes of Melania and Donald Trump shows she has friends in high places. Earhardt seems to be the go-to broadcaster for Melania, having interviewed her not once but twice. The first time was Christmas 2018 when Mrs. Trump gave Earhardt a guided tour of the White House's festivities. The second was when Melania gave an interview to "Fox & Friends" to promote her book "Melania" — two years after her last interview with the media.
Of course, Melania isn't the only celebrity Earhardt has rubbed shoulders with. At the 2025 Commander-in-Chief Ball at Donald's inauguration, Earhardt posted an Instagram carousel documenting her attendance at the event with her fellow "Fox & Friends" alumnus Lawrence B. Jones. Other notable attendees who Earhardt may have rubbed shoulders with included the country music legends Rascal Flatts and Billy Rae Cyrus, along with influential podcaster Theo Von. It was a star-studded event full of festivities where the Trumps slow-danced and Donald later cut a cake shaped like Air Force One with a large ceremonial sword. Earhardt seems to have some pretty influential people in her phone book.
Ainsley Earhardt spares no expense when celebrating her birthday
Ainsley Earhardt celebrated her birthday in 2017 by flying out to South Beach, Florida. Despite Hurricane Irma threatening to cancel her celebration, Earhardt offered her sympathies to those affected when speaking to Politico "Thoughts and prayers are with those who were hit badly." Her plans were thankfully able to go ahead. But that wasn't the last time she indulged in extravagant celebrations for her birthday.
In September 2023, Earhardt shared an Instagram carousel of her and "Fox & Friends" co-workers celebrating another trip around the sun. Earhardt and her fellow presenters popped a supersized bottle of Mionetto Orange Label Prosecco and she was all smiles. Although it appears that Earhardt spares no expense when it comes to her birthday celebrations, she is someone who works hard and plays hard...
In the aforementioned Politico article, Earhardt was asked: "What's a fun fact that people in Washington might not know about you?" Her answer: "I am a southern, Christian girl from South Carolina and my secret to success is working harder than anyone else." Given that she was at work on her birthday in 2023, we don't doubt that. As the saying goes, the devil works hard, but Earhardt works harder.
She is a regular at lavish celebrity events
At the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards in New York, Ainsley Earhardt looked angelic in white. Being a mainstay on one of America's biggest news networks means that she is no stranger to the red carpet, but that doesn't mean that she takes it lightly. In her caption to an Instagram post of her at the event, she said "A great night celebrating the men and women who serve, protect, and honor our country and what it means to be a good and proud American!"
But she wasn't just in attendance to enjoy the sights; Earhart took to the stage with some furry (and non-furry friends), with her "Fox & Friends" co-hosts. They trod the boards with dogs rescued during deployment to honor the non-profit, Paws of War.
However, the awards show wasn't without controversy. Some attendees were heard chanting the word "51", an allusion to Donald Trump reportedly suggesting "Maybe Canada should become the 51st state." (via Newsweek). Regardless, the attendees seemed to be having a jolly time, as they broke out in an "End Zone Dance", a jig popularized by Trump when he enters the stage at his rallies to the Village People's "YMCA". It later gained popularity with NFL players and soccer star Christian Pulisic. Although we didn't see Earhardt dancing, we're sure she had a great time.
Ainsley Earhardt has had experiences some of us can only dream of
In an interview with the Columbia Metropolitan, Ainsley Earhardt was asked what was the coolest experience she'd ever had. Her answer: "Jumping out of airplanes with the Army's Golden Knights and the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds." It must have been a pretty cool experience considering she has interviewed Presidents. But it's not just in her extracurricular activities where she has unique experiences. In the same interview, when speaking about her work as a news anchor, Earhardt told the magazine "I love getting the news before anyone else does and telling the entire world. That's a high. It's also a high when the camera goes on. When the show is done, your day is done. And if you make a mistake — it's live TV — you have another chance to do it all over."
Regardless of these experiences, Earhardt's devout Christianity means that she puts all her fortune down to God. She told the Jesus Calling podcast about how she gives all the credit to her religion for the luxurious experiences she's had: "It's about my walk with God. And it's not to be self-righteous. I don't want all the praise. I want people to read this and I want them to see God, not Ainsley." This perspective underscores her humility and the guiding role her faith plays in her lavish lifestyle.