All About The Secret Recordings That Revealed How Messy RFK Jr.'s Second Marriage Was

Amid his senate confirmation hearings in January 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s disastrous divorce from his second wife, Mary Richardson, was thrust into the spotlight once again. Their messy split became the focus of public attention with the release of clandestinely recorded audiotapes and a previously unfiled affidavit written by Richardson in 2012, shortly before her death by suicide that May. The private conversations and stark accusations paint a damning portrait of Kennedy's troubled marriage and eventual divorce from Richardson, who was also the mother of four of RFK Jr.'s six children.

According to a revealing exposé by Mother Jones, the controversial politician secretly recorded over 60 conversations with Richardson in total. In one such recording, Kennedy's estranged wife confronts him about several affairs that she'd learned about, and he attempts to reframe his actions and blame Richardson for his infidelity instead. Kennedy argued, "I want to be in a monogamous relationship. I don't want to be in a polygamous relationship. I think that's wrong." When asked why he spent a decade having affairs if he felt that way, Kennedy responded, "I did it because I was being abused at home."

The former couple had a bitter custody battle. Richardson wrote a draft of an affidavit that was ultimately not filed with the court in which she accused RFK Jr. of being a "sexual deviant" and of manipulating people. "He re-jiggers the facts, or makes them up, and rushes to tell as many people as he can so that is the version of reality that gets distributed in people's minds," Richardson wrote at the time, adding simply, "Classic gaslighting."

