The Biggest Signs That Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner's Marriage Will End In Divorce
Harris Faulkner has been gracing TV screens on Fox News around the country since 2005 when she began her career in broadcast journalism at Fox News, but her husband, Tim Berlin, has been there long before she became a household name. In fact, the two originally met in Minneapolis in 2001 when they were both budding journalists.
The couple tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed two daughters; Bella arrived in 2006 and Danika in 2009. With the length of time they've been together, Faulkner and Berlin seem to have a strong foundation. When speaking to People back in 2019, Faulkner remarked, "I married an amazing guy. I couldn't do it without [him]," referring to raising their daughters.
That all being said, there are certainly some red flags in Faulkner and Berlin's relationship that could signify a gradual separation, especially in today's climate. Most notable is the fact that Faulkner is black and a devout Christian, whereas Berlin is white and of Jewish faith. Differences in political beliefs and religious backgrounds can often cause rifts in a relationship, especially when economic and social issues are growing concerns in society. Let's explore all of the signs that Faulkner and Berlin's marriage could be headed for divorce.
Faulkner and Berlin worked at competing news stations
Both Harris Faulkner and her husband, Tim Berlin, have had extensive careers in journalism, but their origins couldn't be further apart. Faulkner began as an ABC affiliate while Berlin was working at CBS in Minneapolis. That's not necessarily the most dramatic rivalry, though. Faulkner transitioned to Fox News in 2005, a station that is known for its right-wing narratives and miles of controversial scandals in terms of both politics and internal affairs. Meanwhile, Berlin stayed with CBS until 2006, which has been known to lean towards the left, politically.
Faulkner has been open about her political views many times in the past, expressing how she doesn't like being referred to as "far-right," but has openly voiced her opinion on transgender individuals' involvement in sports (spoiler alert: she doesn't view them eligible to participate with the gender that they identify with), and taking her daughters to meet Donald Trump in February 2025. Needless to say, it's safe to assume Faulkner is conservative.
On the other hand, while Berlin has never publicly announced which party he affiliates with, but it's likely he leans a bit more to the center than his wife, if not full-on liberal. This could very well lead to the eventual demise of their relationship. Fundamental differences on issues such as equal rights, LGBTQ+ conversations, and the plethora of social and economic topics being raised can easily become deal-breakers. If the political climate keeps clouding over Faulkner and Berlin, they could very well eventually turn to divorce lawyers.
Faulkner criticizes other journalists, including her husband's affiliates
In 2025, Harris Faulkner's Fox show "The Faulkner Focus" surpassed the number of viewers of "The View" for the first time, and Faulkner didn't hold back when it came to her scathing opinion of her longtime competitor.
"On 'The View,' there is this sort of, shout it, cuss it, do whatever you gotta do to get a little more attention around the hot topics,' she remarked to the Daily Mail in February 2025. Later, she expressed, "I've seen Sunny Hostin read so many apologies on the air recently for the legal exposure of some of the things that she and others have said on the show. That's dicey." Now, that's not to say there isn't any validity to her statement, as "The View" has found itself in hot water several times over the varying hosts' outlandish opinions, but hasn't Fox News faced the same criticism? The Dominion Voting Systems settlement is a nice place to start, not to mention Faulkner repeatedly interrupting guests and occasionally cringeworthy moments. Seems a tad bit hypocritical to us.
Concerning her marriage, Tony Berlin is still heavily involved in the journalism world. He started his company, Berlin Media Relations, in 2011, and his company profile reads, "Recent clients have been thrilled with placements on ABC's Good Morning America, The Today Show, CNBC ... as well as web and print outlets like The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today." Many of these publications align relatively closely with topics presented on "The View" and are seen as left-leaning. If Faulkner keeps coming after the type of journalism her husband submerges himself in, it could be a sign of rough waters ahead.
Faulkner and Berlin face obstacles as an inter-faith and mixed-race couple
Harris Faulkner isn't one to shy away from the hard topics that are aimed at her interracial, interfaith marriage, but that's not to say it couldn't eventually cause her and her husband to drift apart. Faulkner is a black Christian woman, while Tony Berlin is a white man of Jewish faith. All of those groups have come under attack in the early 2020s, with the Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest between Israel and Hamas. Unfortunately, neither will ever fully understand what the other is going through.
"My husband is white. His faith is Judaism. When we talk about these issues, we don't get into a discussion of how my life matters more than his or his life matters more than mine. We get at it from, 'How do we both rise in this situation?'" Faulkner said to the Associated Press in 2020 when defending her ever-controversial take that "all lives matter." The kicker, though, is she made this statement after revealing that she had been pulled over for what she assumed was no reason other than the color of her skin — a prejudice that the Black Lives Matter movement aims to eliminate with its philosophy that no race triumphs over others, but everyone deserves the right to be treated equally. It's alarming how quickly the fundamentals of a movement can be so overlooked, and differences in these ideals and continued civil unrest could easily be detrimental to an interracial, inter-faith relationship.
Faulkner calls herself a 'cougar' on air and refers to Berlin as her boyfriend
Harris Faulkner has given some clues that she may not take her marriage to Tony Berlin that seriously. Of course, it is natural to banter and keep family topics light, but referring to him as her "forever boyfriend" is a pretty significant red flag that their marriage doesn't mean much to her.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, she quipped, "I'm a cougar. He's a little younger than I am," with a laugh before supposedly apologizing to her Fox publicist. In that case, let's do the math. Faulkner was born on October 15, 1965, while Berlin was born sometime in July 1968, making her around two years older than him. Sure, it could be played off as a joke, but if she truly views herself as a cougar, the relationship might not mean as much to her as it does to him. It may be time to go back out on the hunt.
Faulkner once referred to Berlin as her "forever boyfriend," and now publications often refer to him as that. Not a great look. The nickname originated from a Facebook post that Faulkner made in December 2014. "My forever boyfriend (aka husband) took this pic from his family's home backyard in #Tucson. #Arizona at sunset = joy, peace #nofilterneeded," she wrote, attaching a photo of the Arizona skyline. As most people ditch the boyfriend/girlfriend titles after marriage, this could definitely be a red flag.
Raising daughters with a diverse background has presented challenges
When it comes to raising their two daughters, Bella and Dannika, Harris Faulkner has expressed gratitude that they grew up mixed race and faith. "I'm with someone who is religiously Jewish and racially different from me. We look like a Benetton ad from the 1990s — very colorful," Faulkner joked with People in 2019. However, as their girls grew older, challenges began to present themselves."I don't have a lot of conversations with the girls right now about tough issues like police brutality, but we have healthy respect for authority in our family," she claimed.
One could argue that those issues, like the time Faulkner was unlawfully pulled over, should be discussed — especially if they could threaten the safety and well-being of your children. Police Brutality is what sounded off the alarm for the Black Lives Matter movement with George Floyd's murder, why should Faulkner's daughters be exempt from learning about what their community is facing?
Additionally, Faulkner revealed to People in 2020 that she and Berlin were raising the girls "predominantly Christian," though they experience tidbits of Jewish culture here and there. Showing in the home that one parent's religious beliefs are valued over the other is a surefire way to confuse kids and put one partner on a pedestal above the other. It's difficult to deduce Berlin's take on their melting pot as he now keeps his public appearances to a minimum, but it's easy to see he and Faulkner have an uneven partnership.