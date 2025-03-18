House Speaker Mike Johnson's New Whoville Cheeks Spark Ruthless Plastic Surgery Rumors
Mike Johnson, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, continued his strange behavior when he appeared on Fox News on March 15, 2025, to talk about the Republicans' legislative victory on a spending bill. Viewers immediately smelled something fishy — pufferfishy — to be exact.
Johnson's cheeks look inflated and exaggerated, almost sitting too high on his face. There was a clear line underneath them, going all the way around his mouth, adding to speculation that he was wearing ample amounts of makeup or had undergone plastic surgery, such as Botox or a cheek augmentation. Regardless of the reason for his look, the public didn't hold back when it came to calling him out. If only he were part of a political party that supported freedom of expression, oh well. Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask hard-hitting questions. One user wrote, "Why are [Republican] males starting to wear makeup?" While another quipped, "He got the mar-a-lago glow up." Johnson has yet to comment on whether he's had any work done, but that hasn't stopped the internet from jumping to conclusions.
He's not the first member of Trump's inner circle to be called out for plastic surgery
The "Mar-a-Lago glow up" in reference to Mike Johnson, was not the first of its kind, and it certainly won't be the last. We've seen the faces of Donald Trump's inner circle dramatically transform over the years, yet hardly any of them have ever admitted to having work done. For instance, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée, has long been ridiculed for getting horribly done plastic surgery. When you compare pictures of her currently to throwback ones, she looks unrecognizable, and the stark difference appears to be anything but natural.
Lara, Melania, and Tiffany Trump all look starkly different from photos of their past, yet refuse to admit ever going under the knife. Why is that? Plastic surgeon Dr. Motykie told The Daily Mail in August 2024 that when someone sets an example that getting surgical enhancements is okay, the rest will be quick to follow. "They've seen their parents do it and they know the process," he said, and he additionally estimated that the family has spent approximately $1 million on plastic surgery over the years. Any chance they offer refunds? With that kind of precedent set by the first family, it makes sense that others in Trump's camp have begun to follow suit, and perhaps Johnson was just the next in line.