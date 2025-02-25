Presidential Family Members With The Most Noticeable Plastic Surgery
Donald Trump once got mad at a news anchor, and in retribution, accused her of getting plastic surgery; an odd thing to do, considering the commander-in-chief is rumored to have undergone various procedures himself. The Trump family has been speculated to favor the scalpel when it comes to defying Father Time, and the president is, apparently, no exception. Of course, this is according to his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who claimed under oath in 1990 that she could vividly recall how badly her former husband handled the pain after he underwent scalp reduction surgery in an attempt to save his hair. Trump's hair insecurities appear to have been around forever, but that's not the only part of his appearance the divisive politician has been determined to change. Ivana also claimed that Donald underwent liposuction, both on his waist and chin.
In Harry Hurt III's book "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump," the former "Apprentice" host denied Ivana's claims, telling Hurt, "It's obviously false." And yet, some plastic surgeons disagree, with Dr. Gary Linkov telling the Daily Mail he suspects the president has undergone as many as five hair transplants. Dr. Gary Motykie shared these sentiments, saying the politician likely underwent a now outdated procedure called a flap technique to cover his receding hairline and unforgiving bald spots. "He tries to cover [it] with this strange parting and combing over," Motykie said.
Donald Trump is hardly the only member of the dynasty who's undergone noticeable plastic surgery. In fact, coming up with a list of Trump family members who hadn't gone under the knife would be a much easier task.
Tiffany Trump looks vastly different than she did a few years ago
There's a reason Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, can't escape plastic surgery rumors. She looks vastly different now than she did before her father first took office in 2016, and experts are of the opinion that it's not because she's aged more gracefully than the rest of the human population. Aside from previously making headlines for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with one of her Secret Service agents, as detailed in Carol Leonnig's book "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service," the president's youngest daughter's appearance has also been placed under a magnifying glass ever since she started making more public appearances, most notably at the trial for Donald Trump's New York fraud case.
Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman told The List exclusively that, despite Tiffany remaining mum about having undergone any procedures, her dramatic physical transformation isn't all natural. Kopelman suggests Tiffany likely had rhinoplasty, adding that whoever performed it did an excellent job. "Her nasal bridge appears slimmer, and the tip looks more defined," he noted. Kopelman also commented on Tiffany's facial structure, describing it as "balanced and contoured," explaining that dermal fillers are usually employed to achieve this look. "Her lips also look more defined and voluminous than they did in earlier years, which is consistent with the use of lip fillers," Kopelman says. Tiffany has also likely had some work done on her teeth, with Kopelman suggesting it's highly unlikely she was born with such perfect chompers and probably owe her dazzling smile to veneers.
Ivanka Trump is also rumored to have gone under the knife
Ivanka Trump has also faced myriad plastic surgery rumors, and with good reason. Comparing past photographs with more recent ones, Ivanka looks almost unrecognizable. Three plastic surgeons told the Daily Mail that Ivanka has most certainly gone under the knife for various procedures to change her appearance.
Chatter about the first daughter's appearance heated up when she attended her father's New York fraud trial to deliver her testimony. People quickly noticed that Ivanka looked different, speculating that she might have spent some of the time she's been distancing herself from her father getting some additional cosmetic work done. Dr. Alexander Z. Rivkin told the Daily Mail that Ivanka's most obvious surgery has been to enhance her nose and chin. Board-certified plastic surgeon Norman M. Rowe, M.D., agreed with this observation, saying the first daughter most likely had rhinoplasty to reduce the size of her nose. "Overall, her face now looks better proportioned, but less natural and more generic because her natural imperfections have been reduced," Rivkin said.
Rivkin also suspects Ivanka uses lip filler and has utilized either implants or filler to change the shape of her chin. He also commented on her cheeks, saying they "look enhanced," noting that whoever performed this procedure took it a tad too far. Plastic surgery expert Dr. Vasfi ÇELİK pointed out in a video on his YouTube channel that Ivanka likely got a face lift at one point as well. [Her] middle face seems to be slightly lifted and lower and upper eyelid procedures seem to have been applied," he noted.
Lara Trump's face has undergone some significant changes
Lara Trump might have married into the presidential family, but it seems that plastic surgery is contagious, because Eric Trump's wife has clearly had some work done to enhance her natural beauty as well. Rumors heated up when Lara made an appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration, with some social media users pointing out that they barely recognized her. "Love Lara Trump did she have some bad plastic surgery. She doesn't look the same,her face looks strange. I'm not being mean," one fan penned on X, formerly Twitter. "We all know the Trump family aren't opposed to a little plastic surgery (or a lot) as the case may be – looking at you Eric & Lara..." another opined.
Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman tells The List that fans' observations weren't wrong — Lara has indeed had some work done. Kopelman compared photographs of Lara from 2015 to pictures taken in 2024 and noticed some obvious differences. "One of the most prominent differences is her jawline, which appears sharper and more defined in recent photos. This suggests she may have undergone a facelift," Kopelman suggests. He adds that Lara might have undergone rhinoplasty surgery as well. "Her nose appears more refined than in earlier years," he notes. "The changes are subtle yet effective, enhancing facial symmetry while preserving her overall facial character." Lara's appearance at the inauguration, however, appears to have lacked the usual subtleness. Kopelman told the Daily Mail that the "Anything Is Possible" singer appeared "slightly overfilled" at the event.
Melania Trump denies going under the knife, but her nose says otherwise
Melania Trump has always been gorgeous, and she's undergone a stunning transformation over the years, but she might have had a little help aging this gracefully. Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie told the Daily Mail he suspects the first lady has spent around $50,000 to maintain her youthful appearance. "I have noticed a change in her nose. Noses don't typically get smaller as they get older, they get bigger — but hers is definitely smaller and more defined, so I am very suspicious for at least one rhinoplasty," Motykie told the outlet. He also suspects that the first lady gets regular Botox injections or fillers.
In his book, "Melania Trump – The Inside Story: The Potential First Lady," Bojan Pozar speculates that Melania also had breast augmentation surgery, and photographer Matthew Atanian, who used to be roommates with Melania during her modeling years, confirmed as much to GQ. "She went away for a two-week vacation, then came back, and was more...buxom. She admitted it to me. She just said it needed to be done to get more lingerie jobs," he alleged.
While most Trump family members have remained mum about the plastic surgery rumors that keep haunting them, Melania addressed them head-on in a 2016 interview with GQ, insisting she's never had any cosmetic work done. She denied having any breast augmentation surgery and attributed her ever-youthful appearance to an arduous self-care routine. "I didn't make any changes," the first lady reiterated. "A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything. I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body." She also blasted Botox injections, claiming it to be dangerous with terrible side effects.
Don Jr. has gone the extra mile for his pearly whites
The Trump women may have borne the brunt of all the plastic surgery rumors surrounding the presidential family, but the men haven't exactly been spared. Aside from President Donald Trump's rumored scalp reduction surgery, pundits have speculated that his son, Donald Trump Jr., has had some work done to keep up with the rest of the Trump clan where appearances are concerned.
While his father might be incredibly insecure about his hair, it seems Don Jr. is rather self-conscious of his teeth and has turned to some cosmetic dental work for a little help. Dr. Gary Motykie told the Daily Mail that, while Jr. doesn't appear to have had any cosmetic work done on his face, he most likely wasn't born with the perfect teeth he shows off in photographs. "I think all of them — Donald, Ivanka, Donald Jr — I think all of them look suspicious at some point for having their teeth done," Motykie said, adding that "there's nothing wrong with that," He suspects Don Jr.'s winning smile is thanks to veneers, but some eagle-eyed pundits have questioned whether Jr.'s dentist might have accidentally added a few too many to his bottom teeth.
"Donald Trump Jr has too many bottom teeth," one critic wrote on X, formerly Twitter. A video of Jr.'s odd pronunciation of certain words have also made the rounds on X, with people questioning why he seems to have trouble speaking normally in some instances. "The teeth?" one offered helpfully. "Combination of veneers giving him that lisp," added another. Someone else suggested Jr. needed to have at least 10 of his teeth pulled to solve the problem.