Presidential Family Members With The Most Noticeable Plastic Surgery

Donald Trump once got mad at a news anchor, and in retribution, accused her of getting plastic surgery; an odd thing to do, considering the commander-in-chief is rumored to have undergone various procedures himself. The Trump family has been speculated to favor the scalpel when it comes to defying Father Time, and the president is, apparently, no exception. Of course, this is according to his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who claimed under oath in 1990 that she could vividly recall how badly her former husband handled the pain after he underwent scalp reduction surgery in an attempt to save his hair. Trump's hair insecurities appear to have been around forever, but that's not the only part of his appearance the divisive politician has been determined to change. Ivana also claimed that Donald underwent liposuction, both on his waist and chin.

In Harry Hurt III's book "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump," the former "Apprentice" host denied Ivana's claims, telling Hurt, "It's obviously false." And yet, some plastic surgeons disagree, with Dr. Gary Linkov telling the Daily Mail he suspects the president has undergone as many as five hair transplants. Dr. Gary Motykie shared these sentiments, saying the politician likely underwent a now outdated procedure called a flap technique to cover his receding hairline and unforgiving bald spots. "He tries to cover [it] with this strange parting and combing over," Motykie said.

Donald Trump is hardly the only member of the dynasty who's undergone noticeable plastic surgery. In fact, coming up with a list of Trump family members who hadn't gone under the knife would be a much easier task.

