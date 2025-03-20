Melania Trump's Dad Viktor Knavs Is Closer In Age To Donald Than We Thought

Viktor Knavs couldn't have predicted that he would be a presence on the international political stage, or live in the White House no less. But Melania Trump's beloved father, a Slovenian chauffeur and car salesman, found himself thrust into the spotlight once his daughter married Donald Trump. Victor and wife Amalija Knavs, who sadly passed away in January 2024, moved to the United States following grandson Barron Trump's birth in 2006. They bounced between the Trumps' lavish homes in New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida, ultimately gaining their U.S. citizenship in 2018.

Victor's youngest daughter, and former model, Melania wed Donald in an incredibly lavish wedding back in 2005, when the bride was notably 34 years old and the groom was 58, making him a whopping 24 years her senior. Meanwhile, the father of the bride was 60 at the time. That's right, with just two years between them, Viktor is actually considerably closer in age to Donald. Age isn't their only commonality either. It's been widely reported that Viki, as he's known to friends, and The Donald, as he's known to the world at large, both have a nose for business and enjoy the finer things in life.