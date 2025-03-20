Melania Trump's Dad Viktor Knavs Is Closer In Age To Donald Than We Thought
Viktor Knavs couldn't have predicted that he would be a presence on the international political stage, or live in the White House no less. But Melania Trump's beloved father, a Slovenian chauffeur and car salesman, found himself thrust into the spotlight once his daughter married Donald Trump. Victor and wife Amalija Knavs, who sadly passed away in January 2024, moved to the United States following grandson Barron Trump's birth in 2006. They bounced between the Trumps' lavish homes in New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida, ultimately gaining their U.S. citizenship in 2018.
Victor's youngest daughter, and former model, Melania wed Donald in an incredibly lavish wedding back in 2005, when the bride was notably 34 years old and the groom was 58, making him a whopping 24 years her senior. Meanwhile, the father of the bride was 60 at the time. That's right, with just two years between them, Viktor is actually considerably closer in age to Donald. Age isn't their only commonality either. It's been widely reported that Viki, as he's known to friends, and The Donald, as he's known to the world at large, both have a nose for business and enjoy the finer things in life.
Viktor might be more of a father figure to Barron than Donald
As was the case with Donald Trump's strained relationship with youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, the president has a reputation for being an absentee father. Business and political ambitions have long been the top priorities in his life. But fortunately, in his youngest child's case, the void left by his famous father was filled thanks to Barron Trump's tight relationship with Melania Trump's parents, and his grandparents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs. Both before and following Amalija's death from an undisclosed illness at age 78, Viktor has been a consistent presence.
Along with Donald and Melania, Barron's grandfather proudly attended his high school graduation in May 2024. Viktor was also present at the Trumps' election night party in November 2024, standing on stage with Barron as Donald won the office of president for a second time, and he was standing prominently next to his grandson at the January 2025 inauguration too. Barron is well known for being bilingual, fluent in both English and Slovenian. We can't help but wonder if he and his grandpa ever use the skill to privately converse about the president behind his back.