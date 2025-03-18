The Dead Giveaway That Kai Trump Has No Interest In Dad Don Jr.'s Love Life

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump welcomed their daughter, Kai Trump, on May 12, 2007. Unfortunately, her parents couldn't go the distance and called it quits in 2018. As it goes, when you're a child of divorce, you typically pick which one of your parents you prefer to stay with, and it's no secret that Kai has always chosen Vanessa. She's lived in Florida with her mom since she was 13, only two years after her parents got divorced. With this information in mind, there's no wonder she isn't the most fond of her dad's romantic partners.

Advertisement

That's not to say Kai and Don Jr. don't have a bond of their own, though, as he appeared in one of her recent YouTube videos where they play a round of golf together. However, Kai isn't following Kimberly Guilfoyle — Don Jr.'s other ex of six years and Donald Trump's pick to be the US ambassador to Greece — on her Instagram, nor is she following his new lady, Bettina Anderson. To make matters worse, both Guilfoyle and Anderson follow her because they're not like regular moms; they're cool moms!