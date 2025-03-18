The Dead Giveaway That Kai Trump Has No Interest In Dad Don Jr.'s Love Life
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump welcomed their daughter, Kai Trump, on May 12, 2007. Unfortunately, her parents couldn't go the distance and called it quits in 2018. As it goes, when you're a child of divorce, you typically pick which one of your parents you prefer to stay with, and it's no secret that Kai has always chosen Vanessa. She's lived in Florida with her mom since she was 13, only two years after her parents got divorced. With this information in mind, there's no wonder she isn't the most fond of her dad's romantic partners.
That's not to say Kai and Don Jr. don't have a bond of their own, though, as he appeared in one of her recent YouTube videos where they play a round of golf together. However, Kai isn't following Kimberly Guilfoyle — Don Jr.'s other ex of six years and Donald Trump's pick to be the US ambassador to Greece — on her Instagram, nor is she following his new lady, Bettina Anderson. To make matters worse, both Guilfoyle and Anderson follow her because they're not like regular moms; they're cool moms!
Kai Trump couldn't be more excited about her mom's new beau
The notion that Kai Trump is more involved with her mom's love life than her dad's is reinforced by the fact that she follows Tiger Woods, who her mom, Vanessa Trump, is now in a budding relationship with (though he doesn't follow her back). Moreso than that, they share the same love of golf, as Kai is set to attend the University of Miami and play for their team starting in the fall of 2026. Additionally, it's obvious that Donald Trump is more supportive of Vanessa's new romance than Don Jr.'s; can anyone say awkward?
Kai posted a vlog-style video to YouTube in March 2025, signifying that she's gotten close to her mom's new beau, who she's reportedly been with since Thanksgiving (per The Daily Mail). Kai was speaking about attending the Genesis Open in San Diego, "They have two foundations that support it, TGR – that's Tiger's foundation, and California Rise," the teen remarked. On a first-name basis, they must be super chill with each other.