Vanessa Trump's New Romance Reportedly Has Something Even Don Jr. Is Still Fighting For

Introducing your significant other to your family can be nerve-racking — especially if your family is currently in the White House. Vanessa Trump, who has five children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., is now off the market and paired up with a celebrity. Vanessa is dating professional golfer Tiger Woods, and we bet her avid golfer daughter, Kai Trump, is pumping her fists at the relationship.

Woods is friends with President Donald Trump, and that friendship is why he initially friend-zoned Vanessa. "He was hesitant at first because he's got a good relationship with [President Donald] Trump, and wasn't sure if this would cause any problems," a source told Page Six. It seems like Woods' worries were all for nothing because Page Six learned from another source that the president is fine with Woods' relationship with Donald's former daughter-in-law and gives his approval of the coupling.

While that's amazing for Vanessa and Woods, the president's approval is still something Don Jr. is looking for from his father, especially when it comes to his relationship with socialite Bettina Anderson. According to OK! Magazine, Donald does not approve of Don Jr.'s age-gap relationship with a woman nearly a decade his junior. OK! Magazine's source said, "Bettina's presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset." That's definitely not something a son wants his father to think about his girlfriend. Moreover, Don Jr.'s inner circle isn't happy that Anderson is now in the picture.

