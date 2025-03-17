Vanessa Trump's New Romance Reportedly Has Something Even Don Jr. Is Still Fighting For
Introducing your significant other to your family can be nerve-racking — especially if your family is currently in the White House. Vanessa Trump, who has five children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., is now off the market and paired up with a celebrity. Vanessa is dating professional golfer Tiger Woods, and we bet her avid golfer daughter, Kai Trump, is pumping her fists at the relationship.
Woods is friends with President Donald Trump, and that friendship is why he initially friend-zoned Vanessa. "He was hesitant at first because he's got a good relationship with [President Donald] Trump, and wasn't sure if this would cause any problems," a source told Page Six. It seems like Woods' worries were all for nothing because Page Six learned from another source that the president is fine with Woods' relationship with Donald's former daughter-in-law and gives his approval of the coupling.
While that's amazing for Vanessa and Woods, the president's approval is still something Don Jr. is looking for from his father, especially when it comes to his relationship with socialite Bettina Anderson. According to OK! Magazine, Donald does not approve of Don Jr.'s age-gap relationship with a woman nearly a decade his junior. OK! Magazine's source said, "Bettina's presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset." That's definitely not something a son wants his father to think about his girlfriend. Moreover, Don Jr.'s inner circle isn't happy that Anderson is now in the picture.
Don Jr. keeps chasing (and never catching) an approval from his father
Even before President Donald Trump returned to office for his second term, it felt like Donald Trump Jr. had fallen from grace in his father's eyes. Don Jr. seems barely involved in the administration. If Don Jr. was ever the favorite child, it certainly doesn't seem to be the case anymore. The president seemingly spends more time with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, than he does with Don Jr.
Strike one for Don Jr. is being downgraded within the Trump administration, at least from an optics standpoint. Strike two is the president not approving of Don Jr.'s relationship with Bettina Anderson. Adding insult to injury, Don Jr. reportedly thought Anderson would get him in his father's good graces. "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," a source told People. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him." (To be fair, Donald broke up with Kimberly Guilfoyle for Don Jr., so it's not like he was crazy about her dating his son, either.)
Strike three is Don Jr.'s ex-wife getting approval for her relationship with one of Donald's friends and fans. It's tough out here for a first son, and we bet this new strain between the president and Don Jr. is only the tip of the iceberg.