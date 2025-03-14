Signs Pam Bondi Will Be Iced Out Of Trump's Inner Circle

Pam Bondi is a staunch Donald Trump loyalist, so of course she landed a spot in his cabinet, but despite Bondi's longstanding friendship with the president, she wasn't his first pick for attorney general. It was only after former congressman Matt Gaetz's past scandals were laid bare for the world to see, leading to him forfeiting his nomination, that Trump tapped Bondi for the high-ranking position. Gaetz stood accused of some pretty serious crimes by the House Ethics Committee, including statutory rape, paying sex workers, and sex trafficking, to name but a few. He has denied all the allegations, but they sunk his chances of becoming attorney general.

Advertisement

Bondi, who's had to navigate some unpleasantries of her own, mostly thanks to her longtime association with Trump, stood next in line for the nomination. While she obviously wasn't the president's first choice, it seems that Bondi wasn't offended enough to turn down the offer when it came her way mere hours after Gaetz confirmed he was out. However, having been the divisive politician's second choice likely does not bode well for Bondi's future in MAGA world, especially since her first couple of weeks in office yielded some embarrassing moments.

Trump announced Bondi's nomination on Truth Social, writing, "I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!" (via CNN). Bondi made a few headline-grabbing blunders almost immediately, most notably relating to the release of declassified files involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Making these kinds of mistakes so early in Trump's second tenure might be a sign that she could be iced out of the president's inner circle just as quickly as she made her way in.

Advertisement