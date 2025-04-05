Owen Wilson is a comedic actor who has starred in memorably funny films such as "Wedding Crashers," "Starsky & Hutch," and "The Royal Tenenbaums," the latter of which co-starred iconic actors such as Anjelica Huston and the late Gene Hackman. Wilson is known for his slightly off-kilter characters as well as his unique good looks, which give him a down-to-earth quality. But beyond his stellar resume and his comedic prowess lurks a darkness that has come from a deceivingly difficult life.

Growing up, Wilson had a fear of death that he was able to shake off, only to experience both physical and emotional pain during his teen years. Rumors of substance misuse plagued the actor and were thought by many to have contributed to Wilson's 2007 suicide attempt. Wilson, who is exceedingly private about the more troubling things he has endured, has also dealt with difficult breakups and intrusions by the paparazzi, giving him a sometimes bleak outlook on life. In 2025, the actor was thriving professionally, but it took overcoming many obstacles to get to a place of peace. Read on to learn more about Owen Wilson's tragic life story.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

