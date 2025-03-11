Tragic Details About Kate Hudson
Hollywood starlet Kate Hudson has proved that she is a triple threat. She has spent decades as a celebrated movie actress and has had great success with her Netflix series "Running Point" which is her first television role. Hudson also jumped into the music industry and released her debut album in 2024. Before that, she showed off her singing and dancing skills by appearing in the musical "Nine" and during her guest stint on "Glee." She has spent years in the spotlight and has established herself as a fashionista on red carpets by captivating the crowd with her blonde hair and winning smile.
But behind the cameras, Hudson's life hasn't always been so glamorous. She dealt with a lot of heartbreak throughout her life, struggling with romantic relationships and living under media scrutiny. Tragedy first struck when she was just a kid as her dad left and cut off communication with his children.
Her father abandoned the family
Kate Hudson has famous blood on both sides of her family tree. Her mother is icon Goldie Hawn and her father is musician Bill Hudson. Her parents broke up in 1982, and Hawn started dating actor Kurt Russell the following year. Kate and her brother Oliver were still young and Russell raised them as his own. To this day, the Hudson kids think of Russell as their dad and refer to him as their "Pa."
But once Bill Hudson walked out of the picture, he didn't look back. And that created a tense relationship between Kate and her father. Kate and Oliver spoke openly in the press about how they weren't in contact with their biological dad. Bill Hudson even told The Daily Mail in 2015 that he no longer considers Kate and Oliver his children, and alleged that Hawn forced his decades-long estrangement from them. During a 2024 interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Kate Hudson affirmed that she still didn't really have a relationship with her biological father, but shared, "It's warming up."
Her clothing line was subject to abusive workplace allegations
When she is not acting, Kate Hudson is dedicated to growing her line of athletic leisure wear, Fablectics. The company has become a huge name since first launching online in 2013, even competing with clothing giant Lululemon by opening storefronts. But in 2021, Time Magazine and non-profit The Fuller Project dropped a bombshell story alleging that workers who make Fabletics clothing were dealing with abuse in the workplace. Fabletics was made in a small country in southern Africa named Lesotho by a garment company called Hippo Knitting. Workers at Hippo Knitting told Time that management and supervisors had verbally and sexually assaulted them on an ongoing basis. One worker said a supervisor would not allow her to take bathroom breaks, while another said they were forced to crawl on the floor of the factory as a punishment from the same supervisor.
Following the story, a spokesperson for the Fabletics brand said the company would do "everything in [their] power to further remedy the situation." A senior leader was sent to Lesotho for investigation and Fabletics halted operations with Hippo Knitting. While the company had been in the weeds of dealing with the scandal, a representative for Kate Hudson said she was unaware of what was going on in the factory that made her clothing line.
Kate has been unlucky in love
Kate Hudson's love life has been a bit of a rollercoaster. She married Chris Robinson, the lead singer of The Black Crowes, when she was just 21 years old. They welcomed a son, Ryder, in 2004 and broke up after seven years of marriage. Hudson discussed how difficult her divorce was during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2024. "My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it, and it was a very hard breakup ... I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life." She hinted that Robinson's extreme touring schedule put a strain on the relationship, but said in her May 2024 guest spot on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" that the two still get along well.
Following her divorce, Hudson dated a lot of other A-listers including Alex Rodriguez and Owen Wilson. She began dating Matthew Bellamy, lead singer of Muse, in 2010. They were engaged the following year and welcomed a son, Bingham, in July 2011. The couple ultimately broke up in 2014. Hudson started dating her current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in 2017 and the couple welcomed a daughter, Rani, in 2018. They have been engaged since 2021, but Hudson is not rushing to walk down the aisle. During a March 2025 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Hudson explained she likes "the idea of being engaged forever." She pointed out that her mother Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell never tied the knot but have been together since 1983, and are perfectly happy in their relationship.
Her movies received bad reviews
Kate Hudson is best known for starring in fan-favorite films like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "Almost Famous." But despite Hudson's talent, beauty, and A-list star power, not all of her movies have been successes. A lot of her movies, especially those released in the 2010s, failed to resonate with audiences and were panned by critics. She even starred in the 2015 film "Rock The Kasbah," which Forbes named the biggest flop of that year. In 2025, Hudson commented on how movie critics often looked down on her many roles in romantic comedies. She pointed out that rom-coms have their own audience, saying to Entertainment Weekly, "If I was set out to make 'Bride Wars' or 'Something Borrowed' to be some critically acclaimed, Oscar campaign-worthy film, it would be a very different movie."
Hudson was subject to a lot of criticism when she starred in the 2021 movie "Music," directed by singer Sia. The film was denounced by many for its depiction of youth on the autism spectrum. Many also called out the film for casting dancer Maddie Ziegler as an autistic character when she herself is not neurodivergent. Hudson commented on the backlash during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." She said, "We really want to tell the best stories, and when people feel upset about anything, it's our job to listen and encourage more conversation with other people who want to tell these stories."