Tragic Details About Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is best known for starring in fan-favorite films like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "Almost Famous." But despite Hudson's talent, beauty, and A-list star power, not all of her movies have been successes. A lot of her movies, especially those released in the 2010s, failed to resonate with audiences and were panned by critics. She even starred in the 2015 film "Rock The Kasbah," which Forbes named the biggest flop of that year. In 2025, Hudson commented on how movie critics often looked down on her many roles in romantic comedies. She pointed out that rom-coms have their own audience, saying to Entertainment Weekly, "If I was set out to make 'Bride Wars' or 'Something Borrowed' to be some critically acclaimed, Oscar campaign-worthy film, it would be a very different movie."

Advertisement

Hudson was subject to a lot of criticism when she starred in the 2021 movie "Music," directed by singer Sia. The film was denounced by many for its depiction of youth on the autism spectrum. Many also called out the film for casting dancer Maddie Ziegler as an autistic character when she herself is not neurodivergent. Hudson commented on the backlash during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." She said, "We really want to tell the best stories, and when people feel upset about anything, it's our job to listen and encourage more conversation with other people who want to tell these stories."