Kaitlan Collins' Update On Trump's White House Decor Hints He's Ready For Retirement

Donald Trump is apparently using his presidential victory to do some interior decorating. CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins took to Instagram to give an update on Trump's design choices, and said that Trump has tripled the number of paintings hanging on the walls in the Oval Office, personally selecting former presidents to adorn the interior, but also at one point "flipped through a catalog of the national collection" to see what else he wanted for his daily inspo. Trump is clearly going with a maximalist philosophy, with Collins noting that "there are so many [paintings], that there's almost no wall space left." Meanwhile, Collins clearly knows how to aesthetically do more with less, judging by her sleek deployment of a little black dress. Though, like Trump, she has been rumored to have some diva behavior in her too ...

But the largest sign that Trump has been redecorating is the uptick of gold in the Oval Office, with Collins citing a mantle full of gold figurines, two golden medallions that have been hung above the fireplace where Trump and world leaders meet, and if that wasn't enough, there are golden eagles placed on the side tables and golden cherubs shipped in from Mar-a-Lago above the doors. Not content to simply redecorate the inside, according to Collins, Trump also wants to pave over the rose garden and instead turn it into a patio, with him attempting to duplicate the outdoor space at, you guessed it — Mar-a-Lago.