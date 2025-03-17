Kaitlan Collins Shows The Right Way To Wear A Little Black Dress (Take Notes, Kimberly Guilfoyle)
Here's some breaking news that we are happy to report –- Kaitlan Collins got all dressed up for an event and looked absolutely stunning in her choice of black dress. While we know that Collins can keep it professional as CNN's Chief White House Correspondent (though there are some rumors of diva behavior), she apparently also can effortlessly keep it very classy when she needs to. As seen in a March 16 Instagram post of her outfit, Collins wore a floor length black dress with a structured bust that she left jewelry-less for emphasis. She did accessorize with some large gold earrings, a silver watch, gold bracelet, and pulled her hair back in a clean updo, which only emphasized her sleek and stunning look.
In the comments section of the post, fans of Collins were overwhelmingly impressed with her little black dress, with many users pointing out that Collins has the best combination of beauty and brains, with one user really knowing how to make someone feel wanted, posting: "SO PRETTY!! You're amazing Kaitlan! Please keep representing the intelligent people of the USA!! We need your voice now more than ever!!" One user also extended their compliments to Collins' work outfits, posting: "You have the most beautiful clothes! Your suits are to die for." As for Collins, she captioned her post by saying, "And that last slide is why I don't wear long dresses," alluding to a photo of a warning sign that informed guests to be careful with dresses and heels on escalators. But given how well Collins pulled off her outfit, we would politely say that the risk was worth it.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has proven the opposite
While Kaitlan Collins showed off exactly how to wear a little black dress, we're hoping that a former little black dress-flopper, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is taking notes. As a former news reporter herself, Guilfoyle definitely knows the pressure of pulling off an outfit for the cameras, but unfortunately she's stuck out like a sore thumb on too many occasions. And coupled with her numerous makeup and hair mistakes, we think there's plenty about Collins' smart look that Guilfoyle could copy.
The perfect example of Guilfoyle overdoing it was her appearance at the premiere for the 2024 Donald Trump documentary, "The Man You Don't Know." There, her little black dress went short on the hem, showing off plenty of leg, while also having a mesh top that covered up her entire upper body, making the dress feel a little too funeral for the bottom half trying to be so fun. But even that didn't compare to when Guilfoyle crossed the line into inappropriate territory and wore a sheer black dress while she and former fiancé Donald Trump Jr. sat front row at a fashion show, as the photographer's flash bulbs made the thin dress look completely see-through and exposed her underwear beneath it. But now that Guilfyole is on her way to Greece, maybe she can use Collins' look as inspiration for her new life as an ambassador.