Kaitlan Collins Shows The Right Way To Wear A Little Black Dress (Take Notes, Kimberly Guilfoyle)

Here's some breaking news that we are happy to report –- Kaitlan Collins got all dressed up for an event and looked absolutely stunning in her choice of black dress. While we know that Collins can keep it professional as CNN's Chief White House Correspondent (though there are some rumors of diva behavior), she apparently also can effortlessly keep it very classy when she needs to. As seen in a March 16 Instagram post of her outfit, Collins wore a floor length black dress with a structured bust that she left jewelry-less for emphasis. She did accessorize with some large gold earrings, a silver watch, gold bracelet, and pulled her hair back in a clean updo, which only emphasized her sleek and stunning look.

Advertisement

In the comments section of the post, fans of Collins were overwhelmingly impressed with her little black dress, with many users pointing out that Collins has the best combination of beauty and brains, with one user really knowing how to make someone feel wanted, posting: "SO PRETTY!! You're amazing Kaitlan! Please keep representing the intelligent people of the USA!! We need your voice now more than ever!!" One user also extended their compliments to Collins' work outfits, posting: "You have the most beautiful clothes! Your suits are to die for." As for Collins, she captioned her post by saying, "And that last slide is why I don't wear long dresses," alluding to a photo of a warning sign that informed guests to be careful with dresses and heels on escalators. But given how well Collins pulled off her outfit, we would politely say that the risk was worth it.

Advertisement