Barack Obama Was Offered A Role In This Wildly Popular TV Show. Here's Why He Turned It Down

Imagine you're watching the new season of a show you love when former President Barack Obama suddenly appears. It probably would've felt like how fans reacted when Ed Sheeran appeared on "Game of Thrones" or "The 100" had Shawn Mendes as a guest star: surreal. That was almost what happened to fans of the Adam Scott sci-fi show, "Severance," that began Season 2 in January 2025.

Advertisement

The mind-bending series involves a world where people can undergo a procedure to sever their work self from their non-work self, meaning the part of them that goes to work has no idea what the other part does, and vice versa. The show is a hit and the 44th president was nearly a part of it — which means we would've been able to add Michelle Obama to our list of the real-life partners of the "Severance" cast. But, alas, it ended up not working out.

Ben Stiller, who is a director and executive producer on the show, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in March 2025 to share how a former president nearly appeared on the series as the voice of Lumon, the fictitious company on the show. An episode of Season 2 features a brief training video the characters watch and Barack could've done the voiceover for it. Stiller explained that the father of two turned down the offer for one of the oldest excuses in Hollywood: He was simply too busy and already overscheduled.

Advertisement