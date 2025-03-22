Wild Details About What Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club Is Really Like, According To Insiders

Who would've thought that the hottest club in the world is overseen by a 78-year-old man? Because the most important detail in Lady Victoria Hervey's inside scoop of Mar-a-Lago for the Daily Mail is that Donald Trump personally oversees all DJ responsibilities. Hervey wrote that Trump has an iPad next to his dinner plate that he uses to queue the tunes. Hervey wrote that Trump appeared in on the joke that it's funny for him to be working the playlist, but apparently he can get the party started by playing one of his favorites, Andrea Bocelli, and oftentimes plays the aria "Con te Partito" (Time To Say Goodbye) as he exits the restaurant. But don't worry, Hervey also reported that Trump often leans on The Village People's "Y.M.C.A." to get people out of their seats. Hopefully this time he has his hair pinned down if people are recording his infamous dance moves.

Hervey is a socialite who shared a modeling agent with Ivanka Trump and did a "Town & Country" photoshoot with Melania Trump, but for those who don't know any Trumps, be prepared to spend a lot of money to do the "Y.M.C.A.," because Hervey wrote that membership costs $1.5 million — and there's a waiting list. As for why, the answer is the man himself, with Hervey saying that Trump spends most weekends at the South Beach residence. Hervey also reported that Trump sits at a roped-off table separated from the rest of the attendees.