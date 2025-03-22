Wild Details About What Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club Is Really Like, According To Insiders
Who would've thought that the hottest club in the world is overseen by a 78-year-old man? Because the most important detail in Lady Victoria Hervey's inside scoop of Mar-a-Lago for the Daily Mail is that Donald Trump personally oversees all DJ responsibilities. Hervey wrote that Trump has an iPad next to his dinner plate that he uses to queue the tunes. Hervey wrote that Trump appeared in on the joke that it's funny for him to be working the playlist, but apparently he can get the party started by playing one of his favorites, Andrea Bocelli, and oftentimes plays the aria "Con te Partito" (Time To Say Goodbye) as he exits the restaurant. But don't worry, Hervey also reported that Trump often leans on The Village People's "Y.M.C.A." to get people out of their seats. Hopefully this time he has his hair pinned down if people are recording his infamous dance moves.
Hervey is a socialite who shared a modeling agent with Ivanka Trump and did a "Town & Country" photoshoot with Melania Trump, but for those who don't know any Trumps, be prepared to spend a lot of money to do the "Y.M.C.A.," because Hervey wrote that membership costs $1.5 million — and there's a waiting list. As for why, the answer is the man himself, with Hervey saying that Trump spends most weekends at the South Beach residence. Hervey also reported that Trump sits at a roped-off table separated from the rest of the attendees.
How badly do we need to go to the Mar-a-Lago party?
According to Hervey, the trifecta of richest men in the world have made appearances, with Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Rupert Murdoch all spotted in attendance. She also named a laundry list of celebrities, (a term used loosely here) that included Mike Tyson, Russell Brand, and Ted Nugent. She also noted a number of political power players, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, Republican donor and casino mogul accused of sexual harassment, Steve Wynn, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and Republican star Kari Lake. But of course, no Trump gathering would be complete without his new attachment, Elon Musk, though we're wondering how long it will last, given the red flags we spotted between the two.
But if none of that made you want to write a check to get on the waiting list, Hervey sweetened the pot by saying that if you get in, you may have a chance to see The Beast, which Hervey wrote is Trump's "bombproof, bulletproof ten-ton presidential limo which is loaded with James Bond-style gadgets, parked outside Mar-a-Lago's entrance." And if that wasn't wild enough, all attendees are (apparently) made to feel safe due to the presence of "amazing robotic security dogs roaming the grounds." And while the party does sound interesting, we're going to wait and see if Mar-a-Lago's sister club, the newly redecorated White House, has a shorter waitlist.