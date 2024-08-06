Donald Trump's Latest Dance Video Reveals Most Unflattering View Of His Hair Yet
We all experience a bad hair day now and then, but former President Donald Trump seems to be having a bad hair week. And, considering the fact that his opponent in the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris, has officially announced her running mate, he may be having a bad political week, too. A photo of Trump at his Atlanta, Georgia rally on August 3 that has been making the rounds online proves Trump can't hide his age behind his strange hairdo. Now, a new video has surfaced in which some bad dance moves and one unforgiving gust of wind show what the second-time presidential hopeful is really hiding beneath his infamous combover.
This is how Trump thinks he's going to win the election. By insulting the Gov of GA, his wife, the Lt Gov and the Sec of State, insulting black journalists, then accepting a Rolex & dancing with this chud with a tie down to his knees. Talking to his own shrinking base. pic.twitter.com/PTOTKB0Mv8
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 5, 2024
It's no secret that Trump's notoriously strange hairdo is meant to cover something up. And, we can thank the wind for revealing just what that "something" is. A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter on August 5 shows Trump performing his signature dance move next to a "Make America Great Again" themed car. As he dances, a strong gust of wind blows his hair up, revealing his receding hairline. It's safe to say that Trump's 70s have been his worst hair decade, but this particular hair malfunction surely takes the cake.
Donald Trump works hard to hide his baldness
The sheer originality and peculiar nature of Donald Trump's hair has always piqued curiosity. He has actually opened up about it in the past. "Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it," Trump revealed to the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference back in 2018, per The New York Times. He added, "It doesn't look bad. Hey, we are hanging in." Trump has also been adamant that while his hair may not be everyone's cup of tea, it is, in fact, his hair. He has even invited folks to pull at his hair to prove that it isn't a toupee.
A year before Trump publicly addressed the bald spot hiding beneath his coif, his doctor, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, revealed that Trump took Propecia, a drug that is meant to prevent hair loss, according to a 2017 New York Times report. Seven years have passed since then, and Trump has managed to keep his bald spot concealed through many trials and tribulations. From posing for an infamous mugshot to becoming the first-ever former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes to getting shot in the ear at his campaign rally, Trump's signature hairstyle has remained surprisingly consistent until it met its match with one overly breezy day and some silly dancing.
Eventually, what's really hiding beneath the surface will always reveal itself, and, in this case, the truth will set Trump's scalp free.