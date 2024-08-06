Donald Trump's Latest Dance Video Reveals Most Unflattering View Of His Hair Yet

The sheer originality and peculiar nature of Donald Trump's hair has always piqued curiosity. He has actually opened up about it in the past. "Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it," Trump revealed to the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference back in 2018, per The New York Times. He added, "It doesn't look bad. Hey, we are hanging in." Trump has also been adamant that while his hair may not be everyone's cup of tea, it is, in fact, his hair. He has even invited folks to pull at his hair to prove that it isn't a toupee.

Advertisement

A year before Trump publicly addressed the bald spot hiding beneath his coif, his doctor, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, revealed that Trump took Propecia, a drug that is meant to prevent hair loss, according to a 2017 New York Times report. Seven years have passed since then, and Trump has managed to keep his bald spot concealed through many trials and tribulations. From posing for an infamous mugshot to becoming the first-ever former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes to getting shot in the ear at his campaign rally, Trump's signature hairstyle has remained surprisingly consistent until it met its match with one overly breezy day and some silly dancing.

Eventually, what's really hiding beneath the surface will always reveal itself, and, in this case, the truth will set Trump's scalp free.

Advertisement