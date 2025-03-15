Red Flags In Donald Trump & Elon Musk's Friendship We Can't Ignore

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have teamed up to terrorize liberal policies, pushing one controversial change through after another. But this unholy alliance, like all transactional relationships, is not exactly harmonious. The plan was simple: Musk spent millions on Trump's campaign to get him back into power, and in return, the president handed him access to the country's purse via the Department of Government Efficiency (aka DOGE).

It's not about loyalty. It's about power, money, and mutual benefit. Financial preservation outranks all else for billionaires, so even though Trump clearly finds Musk super annoying, they continue working together. However, the key problem with this arrangement is that alliances built on self-interest rarely last in the long run — especially when the major stakeholders are notoriously egotistical and used to controlling everyone around them.

Transactional relationships are pretty cutthroat too, and once one party doesn't need the other anymore, the latter is tossed aside without a second thought. And we know that Trump and Musk's alliance is no exception because the bright red flags are everywhere.

