Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics Before Weight Loss
From leaving her press secretary role in the White House in 2019 to making history as Arkansas' first female governor in 2023, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made a lot of changes throughout the years career-wise. She's also had a major glow-up. Huckabee Sanders has shed a significant amount of weight since coming into the public light as President Donald Trump's press secretary in 2017, and her transformation isn't going unnoticed. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders is looking amazing, good for her," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter, in September 2024.
Ever since she adopted her new figure, she's been busting out some new ensembles from her closet. While we'd argue that some of Huckabee Sanders' fashion choices are fails that don't do her weight loss transformation justice, we must give credit where it's due: she looks happy and healthy. In fact, Huckabee Sanders looks absolutely stunning without makeup on. But it's easy to become so familiar with her new look that you forget what she looked like while in the White House. Take the case of this photo of Huckabee Sanders below, from when she appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on September 17, 2019. Her smile looks forced and she's not glowing like she is today. It serves as a reminder of how far she's come in her transformation.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was previously criticized for her weight
No woman should ever be knocked for what she looks like, regardless of political affiliation. However, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been through the wringer when it comes to being bashed for her body. In 2017, columnist David Horsey penned an unnecessary and inappropriate critique about Huckabee Sanders, claiming that because of her looks, he was surprised that President Donald Trump chose her for his press secretary. In his column, Horsey, who did later apologize, wrote: "Sanders looks more like a slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids' games." Not only was his description of her sexist, but it shamed the body of a mother of three. He went on to make assumptions about her fashion too, writing, "Rather than the fake eyelashes and formal dresses she puts on for news briefings, Sanders seems as if she'd be more comfortable in sweats and running shoes."
Ever since stepping into her role as Arkansas governor, she's been on the upswing. When she appeared at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, many were taken aback to see Huckabee Sanders rocking a smaller frame. While Ozempic rumors ran rampant, there's no evidence that the weight loss drug contributed to new physique. However, Huckabee Sanders did undergo surgery in 2022 to have her thyroid and several dozen lymph nodes removed after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Now cancer-free, Huckabee Sanders' improved health may have played a role in her physical transformation.