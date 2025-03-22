Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics Before Weight Loss

From leaving her press secretary role in the White House in 2019 to making history as Arkansas' first female governor in 2023, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made a lot of changes throughout the years career-wise. She's also had a major glow-up. Huckabee Sanders has shed a significant amount of weight since coming into the public light as President Donald Trump's press secretary in 2017, and her transformation isn't going unnoticed. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders is looking amazing, good for her," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter, in September 2024.

Ever since she adopted her new figure, she's been busting out some new ensembles from her closet. While we'd argue that some of Huckabee Sanders' fashion choices are fails that don't do her weight loss transformation justice, we must give credit where it's due: she looks happy and healthy. In fact, Huckabee Sanders looks absolutely stunning without makeup on. But it's easy to become so familiar with her new look that you forget what she looked like while in the White House. Take the case of this photo of Huckabee Sanders below, from when she appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on September 17, 2019. Her smile looks forced and she's not glowing like she is today. It serves as a reminder of how far she's come in her transformation.

