What Rose Hanbury Has Been Up To Since Rumored Prince William Affair Drama
Whether she wanted to be thrust into the spotlight or not, Rose Hanbury found herself there in 2019, when rumors swirled of an affair between her and William, Prince of Wales. Hanbury, who comes from a family of barons, earls, and other associates of the royal family, had been a friend of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and in fact lived just a few miles away from William and Kate's beloved country retreat, Anmer Hall. When rumors of a rift between Hanbury and the princess emerged, the relentless British tabloids put forth an explanation – Hanbury and Wills must be involved. Both sides ardently denied the rumors. They have been hard to live down, however, with rumblings of tawdry behavior emerging again in 2024, despite signs that Hanbury and the royal family have a good relationship.
Hanbury, who somewhat controversially married David Rocksavage, i.e. the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced Chumley) in 2009, seems to prefer a life out of the spotlight. She's a mother of three, twins Alexander and Oliver, and daughter Iris, and is a patron of a number of charities, including East Anglia Children's Hospices, which Catherine is also a patron of. But there's something more that Rose Hanbury has been up to since the rumored Prince William affair drama. She works in interior design.
More about Rose Hanbury's day job
Before Rose Hanbury moved to the Cholmondeley family estate in Norfolk, England, in 2009, there was already an established furniture and interiors brand that was named after the estate — Houghton Collection. Established in 2002, the pieces were meant to be lookalikes of some of the items found in the vast countryside manor. It's unclear when Hanbury joined furniture designer John Ives to work on the collection, which features sun loungers (as pictured above), wood chairs, and a new wallpaper, which Hanbury promoted on the Houghton Collection Instagram page in January 2025. The wallpapers were inspired by some from the late 1700s that she found in the attic of the grand home. Hanbury also created a tabletop collection in 2024, which featured plates and glasses that cost more than $100 each.
It seems the apple didn't fall far from the tree in this case. Rose's mother, Emma Hanbury, also styles interiors as well as creates products, including lampshades, wine glasses, and Wembury Warmers, which are hotplates designed to keep food warm before it's served.