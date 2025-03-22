What Rose Hanbury Has Been Up To Since Rumored Prince William Affair Drama

Whether she wanted to be thrust into the spotlight or not, Rose Hanbury found herself there in 2019, when rumors swirled of an affair between her and William, Prince of Wales. Hanbury, who comes from a family of barons, earls, and other associates of the royal family, had been a friend of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and in fact lived just a few miles away from William and Kate's beloved country retreat, Anmer Hall. When rumors of a rift between Hanbury and the princess emerged, the relentless British tabloids put forth an explanation – Hanbury and Wills must be involved. Both sides ardently denied the rumors. They have been hard to live down, however, with rumblings of tawdry behavior emerging again in 2024, despite signs that Hanbury and the royal family have a good relationship.

Advertisement

Hanbury, who somewhat controversially married David Rocksavage, i.e. the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced Chumley) in 2009, seems to prefer a life out of the spotlight. She's a mother of three, twins Alexander and Oliver, and daughter Iris, and is a patron of a number of charities, including East Anglia Children's Hospices, which Catherine is also a patron of. But there's something more that Rose Hanbury has been up to since the rumored Prince William affair drama. She works in interior design.