Why Rose Hanbury And David Rocksavage's Relationship Timeline Raised Questions

Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage had an extremely rushed engagement. In June 2009, Rocksavage and Hanbury announced their plans to marry. At the time, Hanbury was 25, and Rocksavage was 48. After announcing their engagement, the pair headed to Chelsea Town Hall and tied the knot the very next day. Of course, no two relationships or marriages are exactly alike, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate love. However, the couple seemed to rush things as soon as they'd made their commitment, and what followed caused the rush to raise even more eyebrows.

At the time of their wedding, Hanbury and Rocksavage were expecting and due to give birth seven months later. Ultimately, Hanbury gave birth to premature twins just four months after the wedding. Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage, and Oliver, Lord Cholmondeley were born in October 2009.

They were scrutinized again a few years later when their daughter, Lady Iris, was born in 2016. Iris' birth had all eyes on Prince William, and gossip about Prince William being her biological father spread. These rumors resurfaced again in 2024 when Kate Middleton disappeared from the public eye in the wake of her health problems. Many fans on the internet even took to comparing Iris' appearance with William's in attempts to verify that Iris was proof of an affair between Hanbury and the royal.