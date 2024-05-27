8 Signs Rose Hanbury Has A Good Relationship With The Royal Family

They may be the royal family's golden couple, but Prince William and Princess Catherine have been plagued by numerous controversies throughout the years. The most scandalous is the unfounded claim that William cheated on Catherine with her friend, Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Though Rose Hanbury isn't the first woman Prince William is accused of cheating on Princess Catherine with, she is the most notable.

The rumors first surfaced in 2019, when various tabloids reported the Princess of Wales and Hanbury — dubbed Catherine's rural rival by the Daily Mail – had a major falling out. The two women were supposedly vying for the attention of William, and indeed, the crown. "William wants to play peacemaker so the two couples can remain friends, given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends," a source told The Sun. "But Kate has been clear that she doesn't want to see them any more and wants William to phase them out, despite their social status." However, such claims are highly suspect, as Hanbury has been anything but shunned by the royal family.

The marchioness, a former model and political researcher, comes from a highly-connected aristocratic family with close ties to the crown. For instance, her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Longman, was a bridesmaid at Queen Elizabeth II's wedding, and her husband was the queen's Lord Great Chamberlain for over 30 years. Far from an enemy of the crown, here are signs Rose Hanbury has a good relationship with the royals.