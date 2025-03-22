Sex And The City Star Kim Cattrall Has Faced Some Serious Health Issues

Kim Cattrall isn't one to quit when things get tough, which may be why she's worth so much. But in 2015, she resigned from a play she was doing in London less than a week before opening night. In a statement (via The Guardian), Cattrall said: "With great sadness and at the advice of my doctors, I will not be able to continue with the Royal Court's production of 'Linda.'"

The press framed her resignation as a "mystery illness," but as Cattrall revealed on BBC's Radio 4 Woman's Hour in April 2016, she was diagnosed with exhaustion due to insomnia. While some may shrug off her condition, the "Glamorous" star had let her own thoughts and worries — which included dwelling on her father's death, his dementia diagnosis, her own mortality, and her status as an unmarried, childless woman — send her into all-night spirals that drastically affected her ability to function.

Cattrall began going to cognitive behavioral therapy and pressed pause on her fast-paced lifestyle to help her recover. "Letting go of all that was the hardest part but I realized the work that I really needed to do was more important than the play — it was work on my sanity," she told the broadcast. Fortunately, she was seemingly able to heal pretty quickly and Cattrall has continued to pick up new acting gigs without compromising her sleep. Now, if only she'd join the "Sex and the City" reboot.

