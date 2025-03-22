What The Ladies On 'The View' Really Think About Carrie Underwood

It's no secret that there are a number of celebrities who aren't fans of Carrie Underwood. But while some of these feuds go back years, others are more recent. For example, the controversial country star drew the ire of one of the "The View's" hosts following her divisive decision to perform at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration. Rumors even swirled that Underwood was considering taking legal action against "The View." And while those stories have since been debunked, it does beg the question: What exactly do the ladies of the popular daytime talk show think of the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker?

It all started in January 2025, when "The View" co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg had an on-air disagreement about Underwood's inauguration performance. Behar, in particular, had some harsh words for both the singer and Trump himself. "She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon," Behar argued (via the Hindustan Times).

However, Goldberg — who has often been publicly critical of the controversial politician herself — came to Underwood's defense. "I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So I have to support [her]," she professed, though the EGOT winner added that she didn't intend to watch the inauguration regardless.

