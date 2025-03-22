What The Ladies On 'The View' Really Think About Carrie Underwood
It's no secret that there are a number of celebrities who aren't fans of Carrie Underwood. But while some of these feuds go back years, others are more recent. For example, the controversial country star drew the ire of one of the "The View's" hosts following her divisive decision to perform at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration. Rumors even swirled that Underwood was considering taking legal action against "The View." And while those stories have since been debunked, it does beg the question: What exactly do the ladies of the popular daytime talk show think of the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker?
It all started in January 2025, when "The View" co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg had an on-air disagreement about Underwood's inauguration performance. Behar, in particular, had some harsh words for both the singer and Trump himself. "She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon," Behar argued (via the Hindustan Times).
However, Goldberg — who has often been publicly critical of the controversial politician herself — came to Underwood's defense. "I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So I have to support [her]," she professed, though the EGOT winner added that she didn't intend to watch the inauguration regardless.
ABC reportedly told 'The View' to lay off Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood may not be suing "The View," but the network executives in charge of the show reportedly stepped in to make sure the on-air criticism of the country singer didn't continue. "They've made it crystal clear to the ladies of 'The View' — especially the more confrontational ones — that Carrie is strictly off-limits for their usual tough questioning," an insider dished to Knewz in January 2025, adding, "Carrie Underwood is a ratings magnet, and ABC knows they can't afford to alienate her massive fanbase."
The network has a close working relationship with Underwood. In 2024 alone, the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker performed at the network's "GMA" Summer Concert Series, and at the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration. Also in 2024, it was announced that Underwood would be replacing Katy Perry as a judge on ABC's long-running singing competition series "American Idol." The country star, who won the show herself back in 2005, made her onscreen debut as a judge in Season 23, which premiered in March 2025.
With all of that in mind, it's not surprising that the network warned the hosts of "The View" to "play nice" with her. "[Underwood is] not interested in being dragged into political drama, and the network is doing everything they can to shield her from it," the source claimed. They also confirmed that the panel wasn't necessarily happy about the supposed edict, pointing out, "These women are not used to being told what they can and can't say."