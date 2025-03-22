Does Trump Staffer Margo Martin Have A Boyfriend? Details About Her Rumored Beau Brock Sorensen
There are always new names to learn when there is a changeover in the presidency, as each incoming commander-in-chief brings with them a whole new staff. Since Donald Trump loves to hire people without a ton of (or at times, any) political experience, the 2025 turnover included tons of new figures whose names were unfamiliar to the average American. Margo Martin is one, even though she has been working for the president for a while. Her mysteriousness coupled with Martin's striking beauty has centered interest on the Trump aide, as well as her personal life — especially now that his special assistant and communications advisor has been hanging around Elon Musk and others more frequently.
Martin first made waves when the then-deputy director of communications accompanied Trump to court for his indictment back in 2023, after a Fox News reporter confused her for First Lady Melania Trump. By that point, Martin had already been working for the divisive politician for years, initially starting out as an aide during the first Trump administration. Still, Martin kept a relatively low profile up until people started taking more notice of the elegant communications staffer. Martin's love life has also started to make the news, thanks in no small part to a photo she posted alongside a very handsome gentleman named Brock Sorenson. But who exactly is he, and is he dating Martin? Here's what we know so far.
Margot Martin's supposed beau Brock Sorensen is a lacrosse player
While Margo Martin's official relationship status is unknown, many have speculated that she's dating a Florida-based man named Brock Sorensen. Tongues started wagging after photos of the duo surfaced online, showing them hanging out with her family in Texas for Thanksgiving 2024. The chatter really heated up after the rising star — who's notably friendly with Tiffany Trump, the president's daughter with ex-wife Marla Maples while Martin also has a close friendship with Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star Jason Aldean — posted a photo of herself and Sorensen on Instagram on January 17, 2025, with the caption "NYE" and a heart. In the photo, the couple is dressed in black-tie attire and standing on a red carpet, very close together, with Sorensen's hand on Martin's waist.
A February 18, 2025, Instagram Story seemingly solidified the relationship, with Sorensen intimately holding Martin as they posed for a selfie in what looks like an apartment building's hallway. Sorensen is a former professional lacrosse player who hails from Canada. He grew up in Peterborough, Ontario, per his Facebook profile, and was a two-time captain of the men's lacrosse team at Ohio University, where he studied Strategic Communications.
Martin's rumored boyfriend was the second overall pick in the National Lacrosse League Entry Draft when the Minnesota Swarm scooped him up in 2012, and he later spent six years playing for the Toronto Lacrosse Club. He currently resides in West Palm Beach, Florida, and has been a strategic client director at Palantir Technologies since July 2023. Oh, and he's 6'6" and gorgeous, in case you were wondering (or can't tell from the swoon-worthy pic above).