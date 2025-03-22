Does Trump Staffer Margo Martin Have A Boyfriend? Details About Her Rumored Beau Brock Sorensen

There are always new names to learn when there is a changeover in the presidency, as each incoming commander-in-chief brings with them a whole new staff. Since Donald Trump loves to hire people without a ton of (or at times, any) political experience, the 2025 turnover included tons of new figures whose names were unfamiliar to the average American. Margo Martin is one, even though she has been working for the president for a while. Her mysteriousness coupled with Martin's striking beauty has centered interest on the Trump aide, as well as her personal life — especially now that his special assistant and communications advisor has been hanging around Elon Musk and others more frequently.

Martin first made waves when the then-deputy director of communications accompanied Trump to court for his indictment back in 2023, after a Fox News reporter confused her for First Lady Melania Trump. By that point, Martin had already been working for the divisive politician for years, initially starting out as an aide during the first Trump administration. Still, Martin kept a relatively low profile up until people started taking more notice of the elegant communications staffer. Martin's love life has also started to make the news, thanks in no small part to a photo she posted alongside a very handsome gentleman named Brock Sorenson. But who exactly is he, and is he dating Martin? Here's what we know so far.

