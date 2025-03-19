Karoline Leavitt Falls Victim To 'Republican Makeup' Trend Cliche In Throwback Beauty Video

When White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt isn't wearing outdated pastel looks or butting heads with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, she's unfortunately joining the ranks of MAGA members in President Donald Trump's inner circle who have participated in the "Republican makeup" trend. In a throwback video on Leavitt's Instagram, the Gen-Z politician shows followers her makeup routine for when she needs to be camera-ready. While many of the comments said how beautiful she looked and that she didn't even need makeup, others weren't as kind.

"Watching this now, with Republican makeup finally being called out and it fitting the mold of that awful early 2000s perfectly is beyond hilarious," one person wrote about a month ago on the old video. Another commenter simply replied, "[Very] Republican makeup." But what even is "Republican makeup"? According to Betches, the trend started with TikToker Suzanne Lambert, who posted a video poking fun at all the Republican women who left rude comments on her content.

In the vid, she purposely used a foundation that didn't match her skin tone properly — which many MAGA women have been accused of doing, thus inspiring the shady trend. For Leavitt's video, the New Hampshire native's foundation looked super heavy and wasn't a great match for her skin tone.

