5 Political Pundits Who May Have Inspired Tik Tok's Shady Republican Makeup Trend

"Republican makeup" is the new term trending on social media that points out some less-than-flattering attributes frequently found on the faces of right-leaning women. When liberal comedian Suzanne Lambert took to TikTok to parody her conservative commenters makeup, she never anticipated the post would go viral. As of February 2025, her video has racked up six million views, over 800 thousand likes, and 68 thousand shares. The concept of "Republican makeup" has also inspired other creators to post videos on social media, joining the trend that is angering many conservative women.

"I noticed that all of the Republican girlies in my comments do their makeup the exact same gorgeous way," Lambert begins sarcastically, giving her followers a wild ride during the faux makeup tutorial video. She goes on to caution against using moisturizer, explaining the goal is for the base makeup to appear as dry and unblended as possible. She then advises foundation and concealer that don't match your skin tone. "I'm going in with my whitest concealer," she explains. "Make sure you really get it under the crease so that it settles into the fine lines. That's important." After harping on uneven brows, improperly placed blush, and a poorly executed smoky eye, it's clear that the comedian's intention is to mock rather than flatter. She tops off the look with purposefully clumpy, smeared mascara and dry, colorless lipstick.

The video left many wondering who the MAGA TikTok commenters were emulating, and it turns out there are quite a few Republican pundits who are making these makeup mistakes on the regular. Some of the biggest names in conservative politics are guilty of "Republican makeup."