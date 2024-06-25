Weird Things We Can't Help But Notice In HGTV Couple Ben & Erin Napier's Marriage

Full disclosure is the name of the game in the Napier household. Ben Napier and Erin Napier have said in interviews that they tell each other everything they have going on. Speaking to Qolture, Erin said the key to their relationship is "Communication. We're together 24 hours a day because we feel like the strongest team that way." Ben added, "We are in perfect conversation with each other — we communicate about every little detail of our lives. Talking about everything and prayer are the glue in our marriage."

Advertisement

In an interview Erin did for Us Weekly, she spoke about how wonderful Ben was and how much she loves living and working alongside him. "Because we met when we were young, our adult identities are really formed around each other," Erin continued, comparing it to trees that intertwine and grow with each other. She also talked about their high level of communication, telling the outlet, "We're just very, very good about telling each other every single detail of every single thing that's happening in each other's life [that is] separate from each other."

Erin advised couples to discuss what's bothering them before things turn into arguments, adding, "Don't let things fester and turn into a big story that's not the real truth." It's great that Erin and Ben work and communicate so well, but some may find it strange that they don't seem to have much time apart.

Advertisement