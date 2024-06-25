Weird Things We Can't Help But Notice In HGTV Couple Ben & Erin Napier's Marriage
One of HGTV's most popular power couples is Ben Napier and Erin Napier, stars of "Home Town." Their tenure on the network also includes connected shows like "Erin'spired" and specials like "Home Town: Christmas in Laurel." The couple live and work in Laurel, Mississippi and in addition to their home renovation shows, they also own the Scotsman General Store & Woodshop and co-own the Laurel Mercantile business.
Ben and Erin met at Jones County Junior College in 2004. They both eventually transferred to the University of Mississippi (better known as Ole Miss). In 2008, four years after meeting, they got married. Afterward, they moved back to their hometown of Laurel, and their personal home renovation was featured in Southern Weddings, kickstarting their careers on HGTV.
"Home Town" fans may not know everything about Erin and Ben, but the Napiers have shared their relatable marriage pet peeves in some interviews. However, there are a few things in the couples' relationship that are just a little bit odd.
They fell in love quickly
It didn't take long for Ben and Erin Napier to fall in love. The two have shared their love story on Instagram. "We first spent time together on December 7, 2004, and decided we would get married December 13, 2004," Erin once posted. The days from December 7 to December 13 have become special to them, which they refer to as "love week." Erin has many blogs on the Laurel Mercantile website devoted to their meet-cute.
In one blog, Erin remembered seeing Ben on Jones County's campus before they really met. In a 2019 Instagram post, she said they were together on December 7, 2004, because he was the subject of a school newspaper piece she was writing. Erin outlined the days they were together and added, "December 13, we decided we would get married someday. I know it sounds crazy to you, maybe. But it makes perfect sense to me." In December 2023, she outlined more of the story on Instagram, even divulging they almost kissed in the yearbook room.
Erin outlined the events of December 13, 2004, in another blog post: "He said, 'I want to tell you something. I think I've fallen in love with you.'" Erin was so happy, writing, "'I think I've fallen in love with you too,' I told him. 'One day, I'm going to marry you. I'm sure about that. I love you,' he said." Wanting to commit so fast is atypical for some but very sweet.
They talk about everything and spend most of their time together
Full disclosure is the name of the game in the Napier household. Ben Napier and Erin Napier have said in interviews that they tell each other everything they have going on. Speaking to Qolture, Erin said the key to their relationship is "Communication. We're together 24 hours a day because we feel like the strongest team that way." Ben added, "We are in perfect conversation with each other — we communicate about every little detail of our lives. Talking about everything and prayer are the glue in our marriage."
In an interview Erin did for Us Weekly, she spoke about how wonderful Ben was and how much she loves living and working alongside him. "Because we met when we were young, our adult identities are really formed around each other," Erin continued, comparing it to trees that intertwine and grow with each other. She also talked about their high level of communication, telling the outlet, "We're just very, very good about telling each other every single detail of every single thing that's happening in each other's life [that is] separate from each other."
Erin advised couples to discuss what's bothering them before things turn into arguments, adding, "Don't let things fester and turn into a big story that's not the real truth." It's great that Erin and Ben work and communicate so well, but some may find it strange that they don't seem to have much time apart.
One of their relationship struggles may only be relatable for some
Ben Napier and Erin Napier don't have typical jobs due to their renovation work and TV presence. Because of that, the things that irritate them as a couple might be somewhat different than what usually irritates other couples. In a "Home Town" promotional video shared on Instagram, the couple were shown trying to hang curtains on the sunny back porch of a house they were renovating. Ben and Erin were struggling to get them up correctly.
"You know they say the true test of a marriage is painting a room together," Ben said. The video cut to another clip of them struggling before Ben said, "We like to say — " Erin finished the thought: "No, it's hanging curtains." Ben echoed her words, and the two of them were adamant that a couple who can hang curtains together stays together.
There are many couples out there who don't hang curtains as part of their career and may find that strange. However, Ben and Erin discussed more relatable irritations in their marriage in a House Beautiful interview. Ben leaves his shoes out and Erin trips on them. On the other hand, Erin will mention chores that need to be done in a roundabout way. She told the outlet that Ben has asked her to be more direct, which harkens back to how they feel about communication.
Erin and Ben want to keep their children offline
When someone devotes part of their life to a TV show and becomes a public figure, it may seem surprising if they don't let their children use social media. However, Ben Napier and Erin Napier's daughters Helen and Mae are still very young as of 2024. The Napiers have decided it'll be a long time before they have their own social media accounts, and any snapshots of Helen and Mae on Erin and Ben's accounts have their faces obscured — like in a Mother's Day tribute shared by Ben.
The main reason the couple made their decision is privacy. In a "Today" interview from 2023, Erin said, "How would I feel about it if I went back in time and saw my mom posted all of this stuff for the world to see? How would I feel about that?"
Ben agreed, adding, "What if you went back 30 years and started publicizing the things that I did, and my brothers and my friends, before I knew better?" Erin explained that their goal is for Helen and Mae not to have social media accounts until they've graduated high school and can fully understand it. When Jenny Marrs — who worked with her husband Dave Marrs on "Home Town Takeover" alongside the Napiers — discussed her own desires to keep her kids off social media, Erin added, "It's our job to build a hedge of protection around their heart until they're strong enough to fight that battle."
Ben and Erin have famous friends
Another weird but cool thing about Ben and Erin Napier's marriage is that they have famous friends. The couple is friends with Chris and Rachel Sullivan, and Ben and Chris (an actor most known for "This Is Us") have an adorable bromance. Chris played the character Toby on "This Is Us," and his friendship with Ben has been immortalized in an episode of "Home Town: Ben's Workshop."
In a clip from the episode shared on YouTube, Ben said he and Chris both love classic cars, and that's how they became friends. Eventually, they discovered many other commonalities, including their similar physical appearances. Speaking of cars, Ben and Erin actually bought one of the Jeeps used on "This Is Us" after Chris and Rachel bought the one and let them know about the sale. An Instagram video shows both couples and includes a debate on which family should name their Jeep "Jack" and which should use the name "Rebecca," the names of the show's protagonists.
Due to that friendship, Ben and Erin's second daughter Mae got a shout-out in one of Chris' scenes in "This Is Us." Erin shared a photo from that episode on Instagram and explained Chris' character, Toby, was trying to pick a middle name for his and Kate's baby. The name "Mae" was second on his list. Perhaps as a thank you, Ben and Erin should build a house and name it "The Chris Lodge"?