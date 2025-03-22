The Landman Actor Who Plays Ariana Is Stunning In Real Life

Taylor Sheridan is finding more ways to portray gritty America on TV. The "Yellowstone" creator's newest project, "Landman," took a microscope to the brutal conditions of the Texas oil industry and the proverbial boomtowns that bring wealth to the wealthy and plight to the oil crewmen and (spoiler alert) those affected by their demise early in Season 1. One of those affected is Ariana, a widow left struggling to make ends meet for her son. Paulina Chávez, the up-and-coming actor who plays Ariana on-screen, couldn't be prouder to take on the role.

"Normally, when you're auditioning, you get a sense of whether a role is yours. With this one, I was shocked every step of the way," she told Fort Worth Magazine, adding that, due to her youth, she felt she wasn't fit. But Chávez has mastered the tired-eyed look of a working-class single mother in Midland, Texas — maybe her style has something to do with it, too. Her curls haphazardly tossed in a half bun and her easy-to-wear blue jeans and camisoles add the finishing touches on top of Chávez's acting.

The actor's glamorous Hollywood life is a far cry from the drab conditions of her "Landman" character. For that reason, one may be shocked to see how glamorous Chávez is in real life if you've only seen her on television — just like her co-star Ali Larter's stunning transformation from Tommy Norris' wife to a Hollywood bombshell. From bohemian skirts to dramatic red lipstick, Chávez is likely more stunning than you ever realized.

