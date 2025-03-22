The Landman Actor Who Plays Ariana Is Stunning In Real Life
Taylor Sheridan is finding more ways to portray gritty America on TV. The "Yellowstone" creator's newest project, "Landman," took a microscope to the brutal conditions of the Texas oil industry and the proverbial boomtowns that bring wealth to the wealthy and plight to the oil crewmen and (spoiler alert) those affected by their demise early in Season 1. One of those affected is Ariana, a widow left struggling to make ends meet for her son. Paulina Chávez, the up-and-coming actor who plays Ariana on-screen, couldn't be prouder to take on the role.
"Normally, when you're auditioning, you get a sense of whether a role is yours. With this one, I was shocked every step of the way," she told Fort Worth Magazine, adding that, due to her youth, she felt she wasn't fit. But Chávez has mastered the tired-eyed look of a working-class single mother in Midland, Texas — maybe her style has something to do with it, too. Her curls haphazardly tossed in a half bun and her easy-to-wear blue jeans and camisoles add the finishing touches on top of Chávez's acting.
The actor's glamorous Hollywood life is a far cry from the drab conditions of her "Landman" character. For that reason, one may be shocked to see how glamorous Chávez is in real life if you've only seen her on television — just like her co-star Ali Larter's stunning transformation from Tommy Norris' wife to a Hollywood bombshell. From bohemian skirts to dramatic red lipstick, Chávez is likely more stunning than you ever realized.
Paulina Chavez's boundary-pushing red carpet looks
Ariana's humble-meets-chic wardrobe is simply no match to Paulina Chávez's bold red carpet style, though, the two worlds are incomparable. At the November 2024 premiere of "Landman," Chávez donned a stunning asymmetrical gown made up of large, metallic ruffles. The avant-garde look was enhanced by a few tasteful cutouts to the waist. The actor paired it with sheer, black tights and silver pumps. This daring look dominated the red carpet, but it's not the first time Chávez made a jaw-dropping entrance to an event.
The actor stunned in a vintage Loris Azzaro gown at the 2024 Hispanic Heritage Awards. Chávez channeled gothic romanticism in the classic old Hollywood silhouette. The form-fitting bodice, accompanied by beaded patterns and silk gloves, is a timeless homage to vintage red-carpet fashion, while the scoop neckline and dark lip and nail polish accents are an edgier touch. From TV rags to Hollywood riches, Chávez is proving she can pull off a whole spectrum of looks.
Pauline Chavez has a more laid back everyday style
Of course, the red carpet doesn't represent her everyday style. Day to day, the actor seems most comfortable in casual looks, which are closer related to her "Landman" character's style. Unlike Ariana, Paulina Chávez takes a few more eccentric liberties with her style. Chávez's Instagram is filled with her off-duty wardrobe, which includes mostly flowy, bohemian pieces (an aesthetic that you can achieve). In a photo she posted, sitting next to the Arno River in Florence, Italy, the Texas native sported a light-colored, flowy look fit for the Tuscany countryside.
Chávez even showed off her artsy side in an Instagram post from May 2021, where she gave the camera a smoldering look, wearing a casual, cropped, grey tank top with a flowing linen maxi skirt and a thick headband tied in the back. Her caption matched her outfit perfectly, quoting artist Frida Kahlo: "I am the type of woman that if I want the moon, I'll get it down myself."
Chavez is a natural-faced beauty
Like her "Landman" character, Paulina Chávez doesn't need makeup to look gorgeous. The actor is no stranger to a bare face and often rocks no makeup on Instagram when she's not in glam for a red carpet or photoshoot. In July 2023, Chávez posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from what appears to be a trip to Jackson Hole. The actor looked stunning while riding a horse, as the sun exposed her naturally perfect skin. Not to mention, Chávez let her voluminous curly hair down, which caught the attention of a few of her followers. "These are beautiful Pau! And I adore your hair," one commenter wrote. "YOUR HAIRRR," said another.
Even when she does sport a little makeup, Chávez has noted that she prefers tones that naturally pair well with her skin tone. In a YouTube video, the actor said that she leans toward wearing burgundy because it makes her eyes pop — plus, it's a great lip color to compliment her olive undertones. Chávez was also advised by the makeup crew on "Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love" never to pluck her eyebrows. Who do we have to thank on that team for her natural bushy and beautiful brows?
She can rock a bold red lip
While we know Paulina Chávez needs no makeup to look stunning, some cosmetic accents are a perfect touch to her natural beauty. One thing that never ceases to look fabulous on Chávez is a red lip. Chávez has paired ruby lipstick with casual outfits and upscale pieces. The actor looked flamin' hot at the June 2023 "Flamin' Hot" premiere. Her bold lip color accentuated the elegance of her timeless black pantsuit. At the same time, she upped the scales of her bohemian style in an Instagram post when she coupled a white, linen dress with a pop of red lipstick.
The classic cosmetic product is something Chávez uses to represent her heritage. In an interview with NYX Cosmetics, she said that red lipstick is a traditional makeup look from her Latina culture. She also revealed that she learned the best makeup practices from her grandmother and mother, whom she used to watch apply their face of makeup. "They never go out without makeup," said Chávez.
Paulina Chavez gets fitness tips from Eva Longoria
Ariana's classic camisoles give "Landman" fans a peak at Paulina Chávez's incredible physique. Her toned arms and defined abs make us all wonder what she does to maintain such strength. From what she has posted on Instagram, it looks like Chávez takes a few pointers from her "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" co-star and mentor Eva Longoria. In March 2023, Chávez posed for a few photos in the gym, tagging Longoria in the background of the photo. While the young actor hasn't said anything of her fitness routine, if she's getting tips from Longoria, then she's in good hands.
The "Desperate Housewives" star told the "Today" show that she typically spends up to an hour working out every day. "I was an aerobics instructor in college, I was a trainer," said Longoria of her fitness education background. "My degree is in kinesiology, so it's just been part of my lifestyle. It's not something that I do, it's part of my life." It sounds like Chávez hit the workout buddy jackpot!
Chávez hasn't only taken fitness advice from her Hollywood guru. She told uInterview.com that Longoria gave her hard-hitting career advice, too. "Don't tip toe around uncomfortable subjects," she said Longoria told her, adding that she admires the actor in terms of industry representation for Latina actors.