Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Lavish Wedding Reportedly Cost Them A Pretty Penny
We all know about the downfall of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's marriage, which took Aniston nearly two decades to open up about. And while their split makes up most of the headlines about their relationship, their wedding has also left its mark in the media — and it's not for the reasons you think. Aniston and Pitt reportedly dropped a large sum on the night in Malibu.
According to Brides, the golden couple's July 29, 2000 nuptials cost $1 million and included many grandiose elements. Serenaded by a 40-person gospel choir, their 200 guests enjoyed heaps of champagne, a lobster dinner, a Melissa Etheridge concert — where she reportedly sang "Whole Lotta Love" — and a fireworks show. Pitt ensured a beautiful backdrop, ordering 50,000 flowers to resemble a zen garden, per PopSugar. That one aspect cost an eye-watering $75,000.
Actor Michael Rapaport, who starred alongside Pitt in 1993's "True Romance" and made a multi-episode appearance in "Friends" with Aniston, dropped a bit of lore about the night, including one extravagant edible feature. "I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding. They had a wall of caviar — I still have some saved over," Rapaport revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2023. "I'm still eating the caviar from that." Rapaport also revealed that the couple had a special guest bring down the house. "Billy Preston performed," he said, adding, "A lotta bucks there."
The star-studded attendance also cost Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt a fortune
Aside from Michael Rapaport and his fantastic evening of caviar, many other celebs were in attendance that night. Stars like Brad Pitt's "Fight Club" co-star Edward Norton, Salma Hayek, and Cameron Diaz joined in the celebrations, per Marie Claire. Jennifer Aniston was supported by her fellow "Friends" alumni, including David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry. Matt LeBlanc reportedly didn't make it to the wedding because he was stuck on a film shoot — any "Friends" fan can laugh at the irony there, as LeBlanc's Joey nearly missed Monica (Cox) and Chandler's (Perry) wedding because he was filming a movie.
The A-List crowd was paired with hefty security, where Aniston and Pitt asked attendees to sign confidentiality agreements, per PopSugar. The couple restricted the airspace above the venue, as to prevent paparazzi from flying over via helicopter to snap a million-dollar shot. They even had police providing traffic control near the event. In sum, their security efforts reportedly cost the now-divorced husband and wife a cool $100,000.
One may question if the pair now regrets the lavish costs of the wedding, given their marriage only lasted five years until they split in the Fall of 2005. Luckily, Aniston and Pitt seem to be on good terms since their divorce, so hopefully they can look back on the evening positively.