Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Lavish Wedding Reportedly Cost Them A Pretty Penny

We all know about the downfall of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's marriage, which took Aniston nearly two decades to open up about. And while their split makes up most of the headlines about their relationship, their wedding has also left its mark in the media — and it's not for the reasons you think. Aniston and Pitt reportedly dropped a large sum on the night in Malibu.

Advertisement

According to Brides, the golden couple's July 29, 2000 nuptials cost $1 million and included many grandiose elements. Serenaded by a 40-person gospel choir, their 200 guests enjoyed heaps of champagne, a lobster dinner, a Melissa Etheridge concert — where she reportedly sang "Whole Lotta Love" — and a fireworks show. Pitt ensured a beautiful backdrop, ordering 50,000 flowers to resemble a zen garden, per PopSugar. That one aspect cost an eye-watering $75,000.

Actor Michael Rapaport, who starred alongside Pitt in 1993's "True Romance" and made a multi-episode appearance in "Friends" with Aniston, dropped a bit of lore about the night, including one extravagant edible feature. "I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding. They had a wall of caviar — I still have some saved over," Rapaport revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2023. "I'm still eating the caviar from that." Rapaport also revealed that the couple had a special guest bring down the house. "Billy Preston performed," he said, adding, "A lotta bucks there."

Advertisement