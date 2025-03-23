Inside David Hasselhoff's Major Money Problems
David Hasselhoff has had a successful career in the entertainment industry through acting, producing, and music. He had roles in the hit drama series "Knight Rider" in the 80s and "Baywatch" in the 90s, where he eventually earned $100,000 per episode during the show's peak and about $4 million in royalties annually from the show's reruns. However, much of the actor's wealth was diminished during his divorce proceedings with Pamela Bach.
Hasselhoff and Bach, who were both on "Baywatch," wed in 1989 and welcomed their daughters Taylor Anne and Hayley — who is a body-positive model — within three years of their marriage. But in 2006, the two filed for and finalized their divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. During the proceedings, the judge ordered the "Bail Out" actor to pay Bach spousal support of $21,000 monthly, resulting in about $2.3 million payment over time. Years later, this monthly payment was reduced to $10,000. When the initial amount was set, Hasselhoff alleged that he had less than $4,000 in his account.
In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2016, he said, "I was laughing about all these people who made money and lost it, and I was saying, 'How could that happen to them?' All of a sudden, I woke up one morning and said, 'Oh, I realize now!'" He did note that despite the financial struggle, the most important thing for him was living his life. "I'm not going to change my lifestyle no matter what," he said.
David Hasselhoff was also a reckless spender
While David Hasselhoff's divorce from Pamela Bach played a major role in diminishing his finances, which was one of the most tragic moments of his life, his actions also contributed to that, as he made it clear that he enjoyed the finer things. In 2011, the "Kung Fury" actor told The Telegraph that he doesn't save his money, as he enjoys spending it. "My priority is taking care of my family, especially my two girls, Taylor, 21, and Hayley, 19," he said. "I work incredibly hard and part of the reason why is so I can spend money on the people I love."
In that interview, he further advised people to use their credit cards for their casual spending, as it allows for remaining "hands-on" with their money. "It's something I didn't do through the years and I'm still not completely on top of things, so I'm losing money where I shouldn't be," Hasselhoff, who got his start on the "Young and the Restless," noted. Despite all the financial struggles Hasselhoff has endured, his net worth stands at $10 million, as of March 2025, which he earned through royalties from "Knight Rider" and "Baywatch," among other investments.