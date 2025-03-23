Inside David Hasselhoff's Major Money Problems

David Hasselhoff has had a successful career in the entertainment industry through acting, producing, and music. He had roles in the hit drama series "Knight Rider" in the 80s and "Baywatch" in the 90s, where he eventually earned $100,000 per episode during the show's peak and about $4 million in royalties annually from the show's reruns. However, much of the actor's wealth was diminished during his divorce proceedings with Pamela Bach.

Hasselhoff and Bach, who were both on "Baywatch," wed in 1989 and welcomed their daughters Taylor Anne and Hayley — who is a body-positive model — within three years of their marriage. But in 2006, the two filed for and finalized their divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. During the proceedings, the judge ordered the "Bail Out" actor to pay Bach spousal support of $21,000 monthly, resulting in about $2.3 million payment over time. Years later, this monthly payment was reduced to $10,000. When the initial amount was set, Hasselhoff alleged that he had less than $4,000 in his account.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2016, he said, "I was laughing about all these people who made money and lost it, and I was saying, 'How could that happen to them?' All of a sudden, I woke up one morning and said, 'Oh, I realize now!'" He did note that despite the financial struggle, the most important thing for him was living his life. "I'm not going to change my lifestyle no matter what," he said.

