Prince Harry's Immigration Fight With Trump Should Have William Breathing Easy Now

Now that the British royals are resuming a normal life following the health crises of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and King Charles III, they may be able to devote more attention to repairing relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (or Meghan Sussex, as she referred to herself on her new Netflix series). Reports vary about the status of the long-drawn drama. Some royal insiders claim the king is anxious for his sons to reconcile so he can enjoy his final years with both their families; others say Charles is waiting for assurances that Harry will stop publicly complaining about his life in the palace.

The court decision allowing the younger prince to stay in California also means he doesn't have to worry about being deported, which would have been an additional embarrassment both for him and his father. The monarch has already lived through plenty of humiliations in his seven-plus-decade life: some of his own making (his affair with now-Queen Camilla) and some by association (the disgrace surrounding Prince Andrew). A family truce would be far more complicated if Harry were scrambling to find a new home back across the pond (remember, Uncle Andy now lives in his former estate) and trying to figure out the logistics surrounding Meghan and their two children.

The Heritage Foundation hasn't yet given up the fight to prove Harry is in America illegally. A representative told the Daily Mail they still intend to push for the release of the full visa files, including information that was redacted to protect the prince's privacy. But without President Trump's support, the chance of Harry getting booted out of Montecito seems even smaller than his odds of making nice with his big brother.

